Promake Raises $4M To Help Smbs Build And Run Their Business Via AI Chat

ISTANBUL - Promake, an AI-powered platform helping small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) build and run their business through a single chat interface, today announced a $4 million seed funding round led by 212, Türkiye's first venture capital fund. Ak Portföy VC Fund, Arya VC, Gelecek Etki Fund, JIMCO, the global investment arm of the Jameel family, and Maxis Ventures also participated in the round.

Promake closed its pre-seed round in December 2025, launched globally in February 2026, and secured this new round roughly four months later. Promake will use the funding to strengthen its AI infrastructure, expand product capabilities, grow its team, and enter new markets.

A digital teammate for SMBs

Promake turns AI into a practical daily tool for small businesses. The platform brings together the core capabilities businesses need to get online and operate digitally, including domain setup, business email, website creation, e-commerce infrastructure, payment systems, and digital advertising.

Instead of navigating complex software, technical settings or multiple admin panels, users can add products, launch campaigns, update pages, and collect payments simply by chatting with the system. This positions Promake not as another software tool, but as a“digital teammate” working alongside business owners.

Built for the global SMB market, Promake's long-term goal is to become an AI-based business management platform that gives small businesses access to digital capabilities traditionally available only to larger enterprises.

“We will change how businesses go digital”

“Closing this round so soon after our global launch gives us the room to move faster on what matters the most: making the digital tools big companies rely on usable by any small business, not just the ones that can afford technical teams,” said Emre Tekin, Co-Founder and CEO of Promake.

“Our goal is not only to bring the product to new markets but also to fundamentally change how businesses go digital. To that end, we're deepening our AI backbone and adding new layers to the product that also cover post-launch operations. By strengthening our team and infrastructure, we're entering a phase of scalable global growth. Our long-term goal is to build a new-generation global platform where more than 500 million SMBs can run their operations at the same level as large companies, all from a single chat interface.”

“With our investment in Promake, we've added to our portfolio a company built on AI with strong potential to scale globally,” said Kıvanç Aydın, Regional Fund Partner at 212.

“At the heart of our investment is how Promake has turned digitalization, for millions of businesses around the world, from a technical project into a holistic operation managed through natural-language commands. Promake doesn't just move businesses online; it offers a platform that runs, grows, and continuously improves their operations with AI. We believe this approach opens the door to a new era in which even a single person can build businesses that compete on a global scale. We see Emre, Eren, Evren, and Dinçer as a strong team to bring this vision to life, and we're delighted to support them on this journey.”