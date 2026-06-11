Fifa World Cup 2026 Vs Qatar 2022: Why Fans Say Costs, Visas And Safety Fall Short

As the Fifa World Cup 2026 kicks off across the United States, Canada and Mexico on June 11, comparisons with Qatar 2022 are already dominating conversations online.

Across social media platforms, football fans are debating whether the expanded 48-team tournament can match the experience offered by the first World Cup held in the Middle East.

While supporters acknowledge that the two tournaments are fundamentally different in scale, many point to accessibility, travel convenience, costs, and fan atmosphere as reasons why Qatar 2022 continues to be viewed as a benchmark.

Accessibility and logistics

One of the biggest advantages frequently cited by fans is Qatar's compact geography.

During the 2022 tournament, supporters were able to attend multiple matches in a single day using the country's metro system and integrated transport network. Stadiums were located within relatively short distances of each other, allowing fans to stay in one location and travel easily between venues.

By contrast, the 2026 World Cup is spread across three countries and 16 host cities, with some destinations separated by thousands of kilometres.

Social media has been flooded with videos from residents in host cities offering advice to visiting supporters, from navigating public transport systems to understanding local customs and safety considerations.

Many fans say planning a World Cup trip now requires significantly more preparation than it did four years ago.

Travel requirements have become one of the most discussed aspects of the 2026 World Cup.

Unlike Qatar's Hayya Card system, which streamlined entry for many visitors during the 2022 tournament, supporters travelling to the United States have had to navigate visa applications, interviews and varying processing times.

In the weeks leading up to the World Cup, several incidents added to the conversation around border procedures.

The United States denied entry to Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who had been expected to become the first Somali official to referee a World Cup match.

International media also reported that members of Senegal's national team were subjected to extensive security checks after arriving in the US. Videos circulating on social media appeared to show players undergoing inspections on the airport tarmac, sparking debate among football fans online.

Meanwhile, supporters from several participating nations have shared concerns about securing visas in time for the tournament, with some reporting that they applied months in advance to obtain appointments and complete the necessary paperwork.

For many fans, the experience stands in contrast to Qatar 2022, where tournament-specific entry procedures were designed to simplify access for visitors.

For many supporters, the biggest difference comes down to cost.

Ticket prices, accommodation and transportation expenses have emerged as recurring themes in online discussions, with many fans describing the 2026 tournament as significantly more expensive than its predecessor.

Dubai resident Atul Hegde, who is travelling to New York for the final, previously told Khaleej Times that hospitality tickets alone cost between $17,000 and $18,000 per person, while premium packages can exceed $40,000.

Accommodation prices have also surged, with some hotels charging several times their usual rates during the tournament period.

Supporters have noted that travelling between host cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico can cost more than an entire World Cup trip to Qatar in 2022.

Safety has become another area of comparison, although experts caution against drawing broad conclusions based on isolated incidents.

Online discussions have highlighted concerns about crime rates in certain host cities, transportation challenges and security arrangements around large-scale events.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that nine people were injured in a shooting near England's World Cup base camp in Kansas City, Missouri. According to international media reports, the incident occurred less than five miles from the team's training base.

While tournament organisers have repeatedly stressed that extensive security measures are in place across all host cities, such incidents have fuelled conversations among fans comparing the overall sense of security with previous tournaments.

Many supporters point to Qatar's compact layout, visible security presence and centralised event operations as factors that contributed to a strong feeling of safety during the 2022 competition.

Can the atmosphere be replicated?

Beyond logistics and costs, many fans say what they remember most about Qatar 2022 was the atmosphere.

Supporters from different countries often stayed in the same districts, used the same metro routes and gathered in shared fan zones. The result was a festival-like environment that many believe was unique to Qatar's compact setup.

Replicating that atmosphere may prove more difficult across a tournament spread over three countries.

Some fans argue that the scale of the 2026 World Cup offers opportunities for larger celebrations and cultural experiences, while others believe it could dilute the sense of togetherness that defined Qatar 2022.

'I drove from the UAE twice'

For Dubai resident Mohamed Elsheikh, who attended the Qatar World Cup, convenience remains one of the tournament's strongest advantages.

"I was able to drive from the UAE to Qatar twice during the tournament," he said.

"The entry process was straightforward and everything felt organised. Once you arrived, transportation was easy and moving between matches was simple."

Elsheikh said that while the 2026 tournament promises a different experience due to its scale, the accessibility of Qatar's World Cup remains difficult to match.

"It felt like football fans were at the centre of every decision. That's what I remember most."

Whether the 2026 edition ultimately surpasses its predecessor remains to be seen. But as the opening matches get underway, one thing is already clear: four years later, Qatar 2022 remains the standard many football supporters are using to judge the world's biggest sporting event.

UAE football fans head to Fifa World Cup after months of planning, high travel costs World Cup kicks off in Mexico after pre-tournament turbulence Fifa chief Infantino defends visa handling, ticket prices on eve of World Cup