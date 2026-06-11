Fifa World Cup 2026: Why UAE Fans Face Midnight Kick-Offs, Lost Sleep And Work-Life Strain

As the Fifa World Cup 2026 gets underway across the United States, Canada and Mexico, football fans in the UAE are preparing for a month of late nights and early mornings.

Unlike previous tournaments held closer to home, this year's World Cup comes with a significant time difference. Matches are scheduled between 11pm and 8am UAE time, meaning supporters will have to choose between sleep and football as the tournament progresses.

For many fans, the challenge is not just staying awake for the games but finding a way to balance their passion for football with work, family commitments and daily routines.

"It's going to be a difficult month," said Dubai resident Ahmed Hassan, an Argentina supporter who plans to watch as many matches as possible.

"I've already warned my friends that I won't be available for anything during the World Cup. Some matches finish at four or five in the morning, and then you still have to wake up for work."

Across social media, fans have been sharing screenshots of match schedules, discussing sleep strategies and joking about surviving on coffee until the tournament ends.

Others are planning overnight gatherings with friends to recreate the atmosphere of being inside a stadium.

For many supporters, however, the timing is a small price to pay for the chance to watch football's biggest tournament live.

"There's no way I'm missing a match involving Portugal," said Abu Dhabi resident Omar Al Ali. "I can always sleep later."

The unusual kick-off times have also sparked conversations about productivity in workplaces.

Human resources specialists say major sporting events often affect employees' sleep patterns, particularly when matches are held overnight.

"Sleep deprivation can impact concentration, decision-making and productivity," said a UAE-based workplace wellbeing consultant, Amira Hassan.

"Fans should try to maintain a consistent sleep routine where possible and avoid sacrificing sleep every single night."

Fans who prefer to stay home also have more viewing options than ever before. Broadcasters and streaming platforms are offering extensive coverage of the tournament, allowing supporters to follow matches from their living rooms, while some services are bundling World Cup access with existing subscriptions.

Despite the challenges, many supporters see the disrupted schedules as part of the World Cup experience.

The tournament's timing has even prompted some residents to consider taking annual leave.

"I've saved a few days specifically for the knockout stages," said Sharjah resident Mohammed Kareem. "If my team reaches the quarterfinals or semi-finals, there's no chance I'll be getting enough sleep."

While Qatar 2022 offered fans in the UAE relatively convenient match timings and easy travel options, this year's tournament presents a very different experience.

Instead of crossing the border to watch a game, supporters will be setting alarms for midnight kick-offs and preparing for sunrise finishes.

For football fans, however, the sacrifice is worth it.

After all, the World Cup only comes around once every four years. For the next month, many in the UAE will be trading sleep for football.

Across the UAE, hotels, restaurants and sports venues are preparing for a month of overnight football screenings. Venues in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have announced special World Cup viewing experiences, with some matches running well into the early hours of the morning because of the time difference with North America. From dedicated fan zones to large-screen outdoor screenings, supporters will have no shortage of places to watch the action live.

FIFA World Cup 2026: How UAE fans can watch every match online UAE football fans head to Fifa World Cup after months of planning, high travel costs Fifa World Cup 2026: Where to watch football tournament in Dubai