'Alpha' Teaser: Alia Bhatt Goes Undercover, Crushes Opponents In High-Stakes Battles

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The wait is over for all cinephiles who were waiting for the first glimpse of Alpha, as Yash Raj Films has finally unveiled the teaser of the highly awaited action thriller.

The one-minute and fifty-five-second teaser gives fans a first look at the origin story of Alia Bhatt's spy character Sita.

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The action-packed teaser introduces viewers to Sita's journey long before she became a skilled operative. It opens on her 18th birthday, where she is seen sharing what appears to be a quiet moment with her father, played by Bobby Deol, at a restaurant. However, the celebration doesn't last long, as he assigns her a high-risk mission inside the hotel.

Soon after, audiences are introduced to 'Alpha', a top-secret programme designed to train India's next generation of elite soldiers. The initiative puts recruits through intense physical and mental challenges, preparing them for dangerous missions in the world of espionage.

The teaser then shifts gears into high-octane action, with Bhatt showcasing a never-seen-before avatar. From hand-to-hand combat sequences to high-risk operations, Sita is seen taking on multiple opponents and navigating dangerous situations with confidence.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, with Sharvari playing a pivotal part in the story. The film marks the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes blockbuster titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2.

The film has witnessed multiple release date changes during production. Initially planned for a 2025 release, Alpha was later shifted to April before Yash Raj Films announced July 10 as its release date.

The makers have now advanced the release by a week, with Alpha set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on July 3.

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