'Go Get Them Sigma Girl': Shah Rukh Khan Gives Shoutout To Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha' Teaser

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Soon after the teaser for the highly awaited action-thriller Alpha was unveiled, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made sure to give a special shoutout to his Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt and the entire team behind the film.

SRK, who is himself one of the biggest faces of the YRF Spy Universe, praised Alia's action-packed avatar in Alpha and expressed excitement about the film's release.

Recommended For You

Taking to his Instagram Story, the superstar re-shared the teaser and showered praise on Alia, Bobby Deol and director Shiv Rawail.

In his special message, Shah Rukh applauded Alia's journey from winning hearts with her performances to taking on physically demanding action roles. Referring to her expanding "skill set" and action-packed transformation, he wrote, "Well done Alia, in years from breaking hearts and now to breaking bones your skill set keeps expanding."

Shah Rukh reserved special praise for Bobby Deol as well. Calling the actor "so good" in negative roles, the superstar gave him a warm shoutout and wished the entire team the very best.

"Lord Bobby....you are so good when you are bad!!! Big hug. And all the best to Shiv and his team," he wrote.

The one-minute-and-fifty-five-second teaser offers the first glimpse into the origin story of Alia's character Sita, introducing audiences to her journey long before she became a trained spy.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia in the lead role, with Sharvari playing a pivotal part in the story. The film marks the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe.

The makers have now advanced the release by a week, with Alpha set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on July 3.

'Alpha' teaser: Alia Bhatt goes undercover, crushes opponents in high-stakes battles 'She comes to the set completely prepared': Bobby Deol praises Alia Bhatt in 'Alpha' Alia Bhatt heads to Cannes Film Festival 2026 ahead of red carpet appearance

ALSO READ