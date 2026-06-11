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Türkiye is Ahead of Europe in 6th-Generation Fighter Development
(MENAFN) Türkiye has surpassed European manufacturers in advanced fighter jet development, according to the CEO of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Mehmet Demiroglu, who made the remarks at a conference held at the Turkish Embassy in Berlin, according to reports.
Demiroglu said that while Europe’s Tempest and FCAS programs have experienced delays, Türkiye’s KAAN combat aircraft completed its first flight in February 2024, signaling faster progress in national defense aviation efforts.
He noted that since 2005, TAI has developed 13 distinct platforms and expanded its operations into a 4-million-square-meter facility in Ankara, employing around 16,300 staff members.
He also stated that the company has become a key supplier in global civil aviation, producing structural components used in nearly all Airbus aircraft currently in service.
According to his remarks, a newly established space center in Somalia is expected to enhance Türkiye’s independent launch capabilities amid increasing global competition in space technology.
Demiroglu further claimed that earlier concerns over brain drain in the early 2020s have reversed, with more skilled workers now returning to Türkiye and joining TAI than leaving.
He added that the company operates Europe’s second-largest subsonic wind tunnel used for aerodynamic testing.
He also encouraged young professionals abroad to return and contribute to Türkiye’s growing aerospace sector as domestic investment in technology and infrastructure continues to expand.
Demiroglu said that while Europe’s Tempest and FCAS programs have experienced delays, Türkiye’s KAAN combat aircraft completed its first flight in February 2024, signaling faster progress in national defense aviation efforts.
He noted that since 2005, TAI has developed 13 distinct platforms and expanded its operations into a 4-million-square-meter facility in Ankara, employing around 16,300 staff members.
He also stated that the company has become a key supplier in global civil aviation, producing structural components used in nearly all Airbus aircraft currently in service.
According to his remarks, a newly established space center in Somalia is expected to enhance Türkiye’s independent launch capabilities amid increasing global competition in space technology.
Demiroglu further claimed that earlier concerns over brain drain in the early 2020s have reversed, with more skilled workers now returning to Türkiye and joining TAI than leaving.
He added that the company operates Europe’s second-largest subsonic wind tunnel used for aerodynamic testing.
He also encouraged young professionals abroad to return and contribute to Türkiye’s growing aerospace sector as domestic investment in technology and infrastructure continues to expand.
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