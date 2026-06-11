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Türkiye’s BIST 100 Opens Higher as Markets Show Early Gains
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, opened Tuesday at 13,900.27 points, marking a 0.29% increase or a rise of 39.68 points, according to reports.
The index had closed the previous trading session on Monday with a 1.22% gain, finishing at 13,860.59 points. Daily trading volume reached approximately 171 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to about $3.72 billion.
As of 10 a.m. local time, currency markets showed the US dollar trading at 46.1210 Turkish liras, the euro at 53.2870 liras, and the British pound at 61.6760 liras.
Commodity prices also reflected active trading conditions, with gold priced at $4,334 per ounce and Brent crude oil futures at $93.1 per barrel, according to reports.
The index had closed the previous trading session on Monday with a 1.22% gain, finishing at 13,860.59 points. Daily trading volume reached approximately 171 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to about $3.72 billion.
As of 10 a.m. local time, currency markets showed the US dollar trading at 46.1210 Turkish liras, the euro at 53.2870 liras, and the British pound at 61.6760 liras.
Commodity prices also reflected active trading conditions, with gold priced at $4,334 per ounce and Brent crude oil futures at $93.1 per barrel, according to reports.
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