DKSH Expands Exclusive Distribution Partnership With Fuji Silysia In Canada

MENAFN - EQS Group) Toronto, Canada, June 11, 2026 – DKSH's Business Unit Performance Materials, a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients, expands its distribution partnership with Fuji Silysia in Canada, following a successful collaboration in the United States. DKSH will support the expansion of Fuji Silysia's portfolio of high-performance synthetic silica materials across the Canadian industrial market. DKSH will provide business development, marketing and sales, distribution and logistics, and comprehensive technical services, regulatory expertise, as well as local market knowledge to support seamless product integration and performance.

Sylysia, a registered trademark of Fuji Silysia Chemical, is a high-purity amorphous silica (SiO2) engineered with controlled particle size, high porosity, and a large surface area, enabling excellent dispersion and consistent performance across a broad range of industrial applications.

Building on a successful partnership in the United States, DKSH and Fuji Silysia are extending their collaboration to Canada, broadening access to high-performance silica solutions and strengthening support for customers across North America.

The partnership further strengthens DKSH's industrial materials portfolio in Canada and expands customer access to advanced silica solutions designed to deliver consistent high quality and performance across a wide range of industrial applications.

Scott Smith, Sales Manager North America and Central America, Fuji Silysia Chemical, commented:“This expansion marks an important milestone in our partnership with DKSH. By extending our exclusive representation to Canada, we are strengthening our ability to deliver high-performance materials and technical expertise to customers across North America.”

Noel Shahnazarian, President, DKSH Canada, commented: "We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Fuji Silysia into Canada. Building on the success of our partnership in the United States, this partnership enhances our industrial materials offering and enables us to deliver advanced silica solutions to customers across the Canadian market."