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PXG Celebrates 250 Years Of American Independence With New PXG Stars & Stripes 250 Collection
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Parsons Xtreme Golf
/ Key word(s): Ent/Sports
PXG Celebrates 250 Years of American Independence With New PXG Stars & amp; Stripes 250 Collection
11.06.2026 / 09:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Special-edition Collection Honors America's Revolutionary Spirit With Bold Patriotic Design, Exclusive Tour-level Gear, and a one-of-one Custom Wedge set Giveaway SCOTTSDALE, AZ - June 11, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - PXG is celebrating 250 years of American independence with the launch of the new PXG Stars & Stripes 250 Collection, a bold special-edition lineup inspired by the spirit of freedom, individuality, and American grit that continue to shape the nation and the game of golf. Founded by United States Marine Corps Vietnam War Veteran Bob Parsons, PXG has always been rooted in American innovation, uncompromising performance, and the belief that confidence comes from trusting your tools. The PXG Stars & Stripes 250 Collection brings that mindset to life through premium golf gear and accessories that blend iconic Americana with PXG's unmistakable performance-driven design. Timed to commemorate America's semiquincentennial celebration, the collection pays tribute to the values that define both the country and the PXG brand: independence, courage, ownership, and the freedom to play your own way. The PXG Stars & Stripes 250 Collection features visually striking accessories, bags, headcovers, towels, apparel, and headwear inspired by historic American symbolism and reimagined through a PXG lens. Standout design elements include elevated red, white, and blue patchwork motifs inspired by Betsy Ross and the creation of the American flag, alongside embroidered references to the Liberty Bell, the American eagle, and other symbols synonymous with freedom, strength, and resilience. The collection's vintage Americana aesthetic is paired with bold textures, premium materials, dimensional embroidery, and PXG's unmistakable visual identity, creating one of the brand's most distinctive seasonal releases to date. From embroidered tour bags and statement headcovers to patriotic caps and towels, the collection is designed to stand out on the course. As part of the launch celebration, PXG is also introducing the PXG Stars & Stripes 250 Giveaway, giving golfers the opportunity to win some of the most exclusive pieces in the collection. This includes limited-edition embroidered PXG Stars & Stripes 250 Tour Staff Bags that will not be available for retail sale and will be carried by PXG tour professionals including Jake Knapp, Aldrich Potgieter, and Marco Penge during the U.S. Open. The grand prize winner will receive:
Leela Brennan
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News Source: Parsons Xtreme Golf
11.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Parsons Xtreme Golf
|United States
|EQS News ID:
|2344178
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2344178 11.06.2026 CET/CEST
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