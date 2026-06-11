PXG Celebrates 250 Years Of American Independence With New PXG Stars & Stripes 250 Collection

Parsons Xtreme Golf / Key word(s): Ent/Sports

PXG Celebrates 250 Years of American Independence With New PXG Stars & amp; Stripes 250 Collection

11.06.2026 / 09:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Special-edition Collection Honors America's Revolutionary Spirit With Bold Patriotic Design, Exclusive Tour-level Gear, and a one-of-one Custom Wedge set Giveaway SCOTTSDALE, AZ - June 11, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - PXG is celebrating 250 years of American independence with the launch of the new PXG Stars & Stripes 250 Collection, a bold special-edition lineup inspired by the spirit of freedom, individuality, and American grit that continue to shape the nation and the game of golf. Founded by United States Marine Corps Vietnam War Veteran Bob Parsons, PXG has always been rooted in American innovation, uncompromising performance, and the belief that confidence comes from trusting your tools. The PXG Stars & Stripes 250 Collection brings that mindset to life through premium golf gear and accessories that blend iconic Americana with PXG's unmistakable performance-driven design. Timed to commemorate America's semiquincentennial celebration, the collection pays tribute to the values that define both the country and the PXG brand: independence, courage, ownership, and the freedom to play your own way. The PXG Stars & Stripes 250 Collection features visually striking accessories, bags, headcovers, towels, apparel, and headwear inspired by historic American symbolism and reimagined through a PXG lens. Standout design elements include elevated red, white, and blue patchwork motifs inspired by Betsy Ross and the creation of the American flag, alongside embroidered references to the Liberty Bell, the American eagle, and other symbols synonymous with freedom, strength, and resilience. The collection's vintage Americana aesthetic is paired with bold textures, premium materials, dimensional embroidery, and PXG's unmistakable visual identity, creating one of the brand's most distinctive seasonal releases to date. From embroidered tour bags and statement headcovers to patriotic caps and towels, the collection is designed to stand out on the course. As part of the launch celebration, PXG is also introducing the PXG Stars & Stripes 250 Giveaway, giving golfers the opportunity to win some of the most exclusive pieces in the collection. This includes limited-edition embroidered PXG Stars & Stripes 250 Tour Staff Bags that will not be available for retail sale and will be carried by PXG tour professionals including Jake Knapp, Aldrich Potgieter, and Marco Penge during the U.S. Open. The grand prize winner will receive:

One limited-edition PXG Stars & Stripes 250 Tour Staff Bag

A one-of-one set of custom PXG Stars & Stripes 250 Stick'em Forged Wedges

Custom patriotic True Temper Project X Shafts

Matching Stars & Stripes 250 Accessories and Headcovers PXG Xtreme Tour Golf Balls Additional winners will also receive exclusive PXG Stars & Stripes 250 prize packages featuring limited-edition tour bags and accessories. No purchase is necessary to enter. Golfers can register throughout June by visiting PXG, entering through PXG social media channels, or scanning the QR code available at participating PXG retail stores nationwide. Winners will be selected and contacted on July 7, 2026. This promotion is open to U.S. residents only. The PXG Stars & Stripes 250 Collection is available now at select PXG retail stores and online at . About PXG (Parsons Xtreme Golf) Founded by American entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product - from clubs to apparel - should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve performance, and every moment of impact should elevate enjoyment. Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of both right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf apparel and accessories. PXG's professional staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Patrick Fishburn, Jake Knapp, David Lipsky, Marco Penge, Aldrich Potgieter, Chad Ramey, Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Sebastian Cappelen, Patrick Cover, Cristobal Del Solar, Keven Dougherty, Joey Garber, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Nathan Petronzio, Garrett Reband, Shad Tuten, Celine Boutier, Olivia Cowan, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Mina Kreiter, Kaitlin Milligan, and Linnea Storm. Contact:

Leela Brennan

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News Source: Parsons Xtreme Golf

11.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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