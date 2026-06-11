'Govt Should Release Whichever Report Available': Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victim's Father Seeks Answers Ahead Of First Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, June 11 (IANS) Ahead of the first anniversary of the devastating Ahmedabad plane crash, families of the victims continue to grapple with grief and unanswered questions. Among them is Anil Patel, who lost his son, Harshit Patel, and daughter-in-law, Pooja Patel, in the tragedy, and has urged the government to release any available findings from the investigation without further delay.

The Air India Flight AI-171 disaster occurred on June 12 last year when the London Gatwick-bound aircraft crashed into a medical hostel complex in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area shortly after take-off. The accident claimed nearly 260 lives, making it one of the deadliest aviation tragedies in recent years.

Speaking to IANS ahead of the crash's first anniversary, Anil Patel said that the families deserve clarity about the circumstances that led to the disaster.

"I request the government to make public whatever report is available as soon as possible. We need to know how this tragedy happened," he said.

Recalling the immense personal loss he has endured, Patel described the loneliness that has followed the deaths of his son and daughter-in-law.

"I am alone now. Ours was a small family. My daughter is married and lives with her husband's family. My son and daughter-in-law were my entire support system," he said.

Patel fondly remembered the daily conversations he shared with his son. "He would call me every night, whether it was 9 p.m., 10 p.m., or even 11 p.m., and tell me about everything he had done during the day. My daughter-in-law also cared for me deeply. Their absence has left a void that can never be filled," he added.

Meanwhile, Air India has maintained that it is following established industry norms in the compensation process for the victims' families. The airline recently responded to allegations that it was pressuring families to accept compensation settlements within a specific timeframe. Air India denied the claims, stating that no family was being coerced into accepting its compensation package.

The clarification was made in a letter addressed to Radhika Mishra, daughter of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was among those killed in the Boeing 787 crash. The aircraft went down shortly after take-off, resulting in the deaths of 241 passengers and crew members, along with additional casualties on the ground.

As the anniversary nears, relatives of the victims are preparing to gather in remembrance. Around 150 bereaved families approached local authorities on June 9 seeking assistance for a memorial programme at the crash site in Meghaninagar on June 12.

In a letter dated June 8, Kuldip Ishrani, representing the affected families, requested police support for the event, which is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. Family members and relatives are expected to assemble at the site to observe a period of silence, participate in a candlelight prayer, and pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

The letter stated that approximately 150 relatives of the deceased would attend the gathering to honour the memory of their loved ones and mark one year since the tragedy that forever changed their lives.

For many families, the memorial will not only be an occasion to remember those they lost but also a reminder of their continuing search for answers and accountability.