Ranchi Villagers Protest RIMS-2 Project, March Halted En Route To CM Residence

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, June 11 (IANS) A large number of villagers, farmers, and members of tribal communities on Thursday staged a massive protest against the proposed construction of 'RIMS-2' a medical college and hospital in the Nagri area of Jharkhand's capital, Ranchi.

The protesters took out a march, under the banner of tribal organisations and the Nagri Zameen Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, towards the Chief Minister's residence. However, they were stopped by the police and administration near Block Chowk in Kanke.

The protesters say that if the state government really intends to set up a medical institution like RIMS, it should choose barren or non-agricultural land. They alleged that the land in the Nagri area is highly fertile and that a large section of the local population depends on agriculture for their livelihood. Construction on such land, they said, would adversely affect the income of farmers.

The agitation participants said the issue was not limited to land alone, but was also linked to their identity, culture and future. They made it clear that they were not opposed to development but would not accept the acquisition of fertile agricultural land in the name of development.

A large number of men, women, and youth took part in the protest. The administration put up barricades near Kanke Block Chowk to prevent the marchers from moving towards the Chief Minister's residence and tried to divert them toward the Kanke Block Office.

Protesters said that if they were not allowed to proceed via the main route, they would explore other ways to convey their concerns to the government. They said they would continue their democratic struggle to protect their land.

In view of the prevailing situation, additional police forces have been deployed in the area. Officials are engaging with the protesters to maintain law and order.

There has been local opposition to the proposed RIMS-2 project in the Nagri area for quite some time, with villagers and farmer groups stating that the acquisition of agricultural land for the project would affect a large number of families.