Gujarat: Helmet Drive Nets Over 1.88 Lakh Traffic Violators, Including 5,123 Govt Employees

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, June 11 (IANS) A month-long statewide helmet enforcement campaign conducted across Gujarat in May resulted in punitive action against more than 1.88 lakh motorists and the collection of fines amounting to Rs 5.21 crore, according to data released by the State Traffic Branch.

The special 'Helmet Drive', held from May 1 to May 31 under the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, was launched with the stated aim of improving road safety, reducing fatalities in traffic accidents and encouraging greater compliance with traffic regulations.

One of the notable aspects of the campaign was the action taken against government personnel.

Traffic police were deployed at the entrances of government offices during the drive, leading to enforcement action against 5,123 government officers and employees found violating helmet rules.

Authorities collected fines totalling Rs 16.58 lakh from those officials and staff members. Director General of Police (DGP) G.S. Malik said the campaign was intended to promote road safety rather than generate revenue through penalties.

“Collecting fines is not the objective of Gujarat Police. Our aim is to ensure the safety of every citizen of Gujarat. Vehicle riders and pillion passengers should wear helmets, and motorists should wear seat belts, not because of fear of the police or to avoid fines, but for the happiness and well-being of their families," he said.

He said road safety was a shared responsibility and appealed to citizens across the state to follow traffic rules strictly and act as responsible road users.

Malik noted that investigations into numerous road accidents have shown that lives were saved because riders were wearing helmets at the time of impact.

He said there were also many instances in which families were left regretting the absence of basic safety precautions after fatal crashes.

“Road safety is not only the responsibility of the police but a collective responsibility of all of us. I appeal to all citizens of the state to strictly follow traffic rules and become responsible citizens," he added.

The police chief also highlighted awareness-based initiatives undertaken alongside enforcement measures.

In some campaigns, traffic police have opted to educate violators by presenting them with roses or helmets and explaining the importance of protective gear, rather than immediately imposing penalties.

Officials said the month-long drive reinforced the principle that traffic laws apply equally to all road users, including government employees and public officials.

The State Traffic Branch reported that the campaign covered motorists across Gujarat and combined enforcement with public awareness efforts aimed at increasing helmet use and improving overall road safety.