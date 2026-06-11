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Türkiye to Be Represented by Foreign Minister at SEECP Summit in Bulgaria
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will represent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Southeast European Cooperation Process (SEECP) Heads of State and Government Summit scheduled for Wednesday in Sofia, according to reports citing Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.
The summit, held under Bulgaria’s rotating presidency, will take place under the theme “Strengthening Regional Unity for a Stable, Secure and Sustainable Future: Reflections on 30 Years of Partnership and Progress.” It is expected to bring together heads of state and government, foreign ministers from 13 participating countries, and the secretary-general of the Regional Cooperation Council, the SEECP’s operational body.
Participants are expected to adopt a joint summit declaration at the conclusion of the meeting.
During his address, Fidan is expected to emphasize Türkiye’s support for deeper regional cooperation in the Balkans based on inclusiveness and regional ownership, while reaffirming Ankara’s commitment to the SEECP as a key multilateral dialogue platform.
He is also expected to highlight the strategic importance of the Balkans for regional and broader international security, calling for stronger good-neighborly relations and expanded cooperation frameworks.
According to reports, the Turkish foreign minister will further stress support for connectivity initiatives, particularly in transport and energy infrastructure, aimed at boosting regional integration and economic development.
Fidan is also expected to reiterate Türkiye’s backing for diplomatic efforts toward a lasting peace in the Russia–Ukraine conflict and call for continued dialogue between Iran and the United States to help prevent further regional escalation.
The summit, held under Bulgaria’s rotating presidency, will take place under the theme “Strengthening Regional Unity for a Stable, Secure and Sustainable Future: Reflections on 30 Years of Partnership and Progress.” It is expected to bring together heads of state and government, foreign ministers from 13 participating countries, and the secretary-general of the Regional Cooperation Council, the SEECP’s operational body.
Participants are expected to adopt a joint summit declaration at the conclusion of the meeting.
During his address, Fidan is expected to emphasize Türkiye’s support for deeper regional cooperation in the Balkans based on inclusiveness and regional ownership, while reaffirming Ankara’s commitment to the SEECP as a key multilateral dialogue platform.
He is also expected to highlight the strategic importance of the Balkans for regional and broader international security, calling for stronger good-neighborly relations and expanded cooperation frameworks.
According to reports, the Turkish foreign minister will further stress support for connectivity initiatives, particularly in transport and energy infrastructure, aimed at boosting regional integration and economic development.
Fidan is also expected to reiterate Türkiye’s backing for diplomatic efforts toward a lasting peace in the Russia–Ukraine conflict and call for continued dialogue between Iran and the United States to help prevent further regional escalation.
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