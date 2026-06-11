3 Indian Seafarers Dead In Attack On Ship, Sonowal Expresses Sorrow

Sonowal Expresses Sorrow, Commits Support

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of three Indian seafarers following the attack on the Palau-flagged vessel MT Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz, saying the government stands firmly with the bereaved families and is committed to all necessary assistance.

In a post shared on X, Sonowal described the incident as a "profound loss" for India's maritime community and confirmed that the seafarers, initially reported missing, have now been declared dead after recovery efforts. "It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after two bodies were recovered. This is a profound loss to our maritime family. The Modi Govt stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin," the post read.

He added that immediate steps have been initiated for the repatriation process. "I have directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites," Sonowal added.

The incident relates to an attack on the MT Settebello, which had 24 Indian crew members onboard. Of these, 21 were rescued while three were initially reported missing.

Devastated Family Mourns Loss

In Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, the family of one of the deceased seafarers, Shivanand Chaurasia, was left devastated after confirmation of his death. Relatives and neighbours broke down after receiving the news, with multiple family members "crying heavily."

His brother-in-law, Sanjay Chaurasia, said the family last spoke to him just before the incident. "We received information from the office; there are two children. We spoke the evening before last; he mentioned he was on an Iranian ship but didn't say anything else," he said.

His father, Ramji Chaurasia, broke down while recalling their final conversation. "We received news that a bomb hit the ship... we spoke at 9 PM the night before last... he said everything was fine," he said.

A neighbour said Shivanand was the sole breadwinner of the family. "He was the sole breadwinner; he was gradually improving the family's situation... three young men became casualties in the attack on the ship," he said.

Earlier, General Secretary of the Forward Seamen's Union of India Manoj Yadav said communication with the vessel had been disrupted, and details were still being verified. "We have been unable to establish a connection with the ship," he said, adding that initial information indicated two deaths and one missing crew member.

UN Secretary-General on Regional Instability

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said restrictions on navigational rights and freedoms around the Strait of Hormuz are causing global instability and long-term economic shocks. "The restrictions on navigational rights & freedoms in & around the Strait of Hormuz are causing hardship & instability across the world," he wrote on X.

MEA Condemns Attack, Calls for De-escalation

"Even in the best-case scenario, these shocks will be felt for many months - with developing countries bearing the heaviest impacts. The world needs a complete ceasefire, with navigational rights & freedoms restored, in line with international law," he added.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating rescue efforts with authorities in Oman. "We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation," the MEA had said.

Expressing concern over escalating tensions in the region, the MEA added that repeated attacks on shipping were "deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region."

India also reiterated its call for de-escalation. "We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region," the MEA said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)