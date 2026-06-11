TMC In Deep Crisis, Faces Ideological Issues, Says CPI's D Raja

TMC in 'Deep Crisis', says CPI's D Raja

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja, noting the internal rift within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Thursday stated that the party is facing a serious organisational and ideological crisis.

Reacting to the issue, Raja said, " It is now very clear that the TMC is in deep crisis. How long it can survive as an independent political organisation must be explained by Mamata Banerjee." He further questioned the party's ideological clarity, adding, "What are the ideological foundations of her (Mamata Banerjee) party? What are its political positions? Only the TMC can explain this. How come the MPs just like that, they migrate from TMC to other parties or resign from TMC?"

Third MP Resignation in a Week

A series of resignations and rebel assertions have fuelled uncertainty over the party's internal cohesion and possible merger in the TMC.

Meanwhile, former Trinamool Congress MP Prakash Chik Baraik on Thursday submitted his resignation letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, stating that he has "accepted the opinion of the people" of West Bengal to resign from the Upper House. This is the third such resignation within a week. Previously, Trinamool Congress leaders and Rajya Sabha members Sukhendu Sekhar Ray (on June 8) and Sushmita Dev (on June 10) had resigned from both the Rajya Sabha and the primary membership of the party.

Addressing reporters today, Baraik said, "Accepting the opinion given by the people of West Bengal, I have also submitted my resignation today."

Speculation Mounts Over BJP Switch

Amid speculation that Trinamool Congress MPs are reportedly planning to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Baraik arrived at the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey.

"Time will tell," Baraik said upon asking the question whether he would join the BJP. He added, "As for what lies ahead, please wait and watch. Things will be revealed in due course. I am not very old. What I will do in politics in the coming days is something that time will decide. Please wait, and I'll reveal the answer." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)