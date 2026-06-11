Vir Das Reveals Ensemble Cast For His Found-Footage Horror 'Baara Number'

Actor-comedian Vir Das has announced the cast of his upcoming film 'Baara Number,' a found-footage psychological horror project that will mark his next directorial outing. The filmmaker on Thursday unveiled an ensemble cast featuring several well-known names from film and streaming platforms, including Sheeba Chaddha, Arunoday Singh, Ahsaas Channa, Atul Kulkarni, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Suhail Nayyar, Puja Sarup and Naveen Kaushik. Vir Das will also be seen as part of the cast.

As per a release, the film is being positioned as a psychological horror story told through the found-footage format, a style that has been relatively unexplored in mainstream Indian cinema. Kavi Shastri has joined the project as Creative Producer.

Vir Das on the Film's Ensemble Cast

Speaking about the team behind the film, Vir Das, as per a release, said one of the biggest attractions of the project was the opportunity to work with performers whose work he has admired over the years. The filmmaker praised the cast for bringing their own individual strengths to the story and said their performances helped elevate the material during the development process.

"What made this project especially exciting was bringing together a group of actors whose work I've admired for years," Das said.

While plot details remain under wraps, the makers are expected to reveal more information about the film in the coming months. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)