Pojk Protests: Farooq Abdullah Appeals To UNHRC Over Civilian Deaths

Amid protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) against the reported killing of civilians in firing by Pakistani security forces, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Thursday appealed to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to see what troubles are befalling those people. Speaking to reporters, Abdullah said that many people were martyred during the incident and full details of the news are not known till now. On protests in PoK, he added, "The state is in a difficult situation. The part that is with Pakistan is where the operation is happening today. An atrocity is being committed...Many people have been martyred there. Full details of the news are not known. I will appeal to the United Nations Human Rights Committee that they should go there and see what troubles are befalling those people."

Massive Rally in Rawalkote

On Wednesday, a massive rally was held in Rawalkote, PoJK. The rally was addressed by local political leaders and representatives of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), who criticised the authorities' handling of the protests and called for an independent investigation into the reported deaths and injuries.

Activists Demand UN Intervention

Further, Human rights activists have condemned the Pakistan military's recent crackdown on innocent civilians in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and urged the United Nations to demand accountability.

Holding a protest in front of the UN office demanding justice, Association of Terror Victims in Kashmir Chairperson, Tasleema Akhter, told ANI, "Today we are here for the cause of people in Pakistan Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and how innocent civilians have been fired upon non-stop by Pakistan's shameful army."

Protestors in PoJK have been calling for accountability, civil rights, and an end to the use of force against peaceful protesters by the Pakistani administration. Thousands of people from various parts of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) gathered in Rawalakot and raised slogans against what they described as Pakistan's continued occupation and policies in the region. The demonstrators on Wednesday demanded justice for civilians who were reportedly killed and injured during firing by Pakistani security forces amid recent protests.

Amnesty International Slams Crackdown

Amnesty International strongly condemned Pakistan's sweeping crackdown on protests in PoJK, accusing authorities of using excessive force, suppressing dissent, and violating fundamental human rights ahead of upcoming regional elections. Amnesty criticised the decision to designate the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) as a "proscribed organisation" under anti-terrorism legislation. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)