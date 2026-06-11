Jagan Slams Naidu Govt Over Mega DSC Scam, Alleges Betrayal Of Youth

Jagan Alleges 'Unprecedented' Irregularities

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday lambasted the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government over the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment process, alleging large-scale irregularities and claiming that the recruitment exercise had betrayed the trust of lakhs of aspiring candidates.

Addressing a press conference in Tadepalli, Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the state government of damaging the future of talented youth through alleged scams and mismanagement in the teacher recruitment process. "Looking at all the facts coming to light today regarding the District Selection Committee (DSC), it is extremely shocking. CM N Chandrababu Naidu's government has betrayed the trust of lakhs of candidates through scams, severely damaging the lives of talented aspirants," he said.

The YSRCP chief alleged that the recruitment exercise was unprecedented in terms of its shortcomings and irregularities. "Never before has such a disastrous recruitment process been witnessed anywhere. DSC represents the hopes and future of lakhs of youth. Resorting to corruption and irregularities even in such a recruitment process is highly deplorable," he said.

In a sharp personal attack on the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy remarked, "If lies, deceit, betrayal, backstabbing and scams were dressed in a shirt and pant, that would be N Chandrababu Naidu."

Government Rejects Allegations

The allegations come despite the Andhra Pradesh government recently rejecting claims of irregularities in the Mega DSC recruitment process. On May 31, Andhra Pradesh School Education Department Secretary Kona Sasidhar categorically denied allegations of manipulation and procedural deviations in the recruitment drive.

He stated that the examination, conducted after a gap of nearly six years, was carried out transparently through a computer-based test on the TCS iON platform. Sasidhar said the claims circulating on social media and in sections of the media stemmed from confusion surrounding horizontal reservation rules and insisted that there had been "no deviation or violation of any prescribed procedures whatsoever."

The Mega DSC recruitment drive is a state-level examination conducted to recruit government school teachers in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

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