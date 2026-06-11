Netflix's New Captive Reality Show 'Lock Upp' Hosted By Riteish, Farah

Netflix's New Reality Show

Netflix is set to expand its reality programming slate with the launch of 'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa,' a new captive reality series hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan. The trailer for the show was unveiled on Thursday and offered viewers a glimpse into the format and the dynamic between the contestants and the two hosts, who will take on the role of "Jailers". According to the makers, contestants, referred to as "inmates", will be required to navigate changing alliances, difficult decisions and personal revelations while competing to stay in the game. Take a look View this post on Instagram

Show Format and Challenges

The show will feature 14 celebrities living together in a confined environment, cut off from the outside world while facing a series of challenges, punishments and eliminations over six weeks. The show will place contestants under constant scrutiny as they face daily tasks, status-based hierarchies, chargesheets and punishments. The makers claim that the format is designed to test both resilience and survival instincts, with the pressure expected to reveal new sides of the contestants over time.

Hosts Share Their Views

As per a press release, Riteish Deshmukh said the series reflects the fast-paced world people live in today, where perception and public opinion often play a significant role. He noted that every contestant would enter the show with a strategy, but circumstances inside the house could quickly change the course of the game.

Farah Khan described the format as an environment with "no filters" and "no retakes", where contestants would have to deal with real pressure while being watched by audiences.

"Across my career, I've seen a lot, but Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa is a different beast. No filters, no retakes, just famous people attempting to reveal their true selves, under real pressure. That's where the asli entertainment begins." "Riteish and I have very different styles, which makes this chaos even more fun. If you think you've seen drama before, think again," she added.

Premiere and Production Details

'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa,' a collaboration between Netflix and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, will premiere on June 27 and stream from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 p.m. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)