A Domino's Pizza delivery worker allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 13th floor of a residential building in Gujarat's Valsad district on Sunday, triggering panic among residents and prompting a police investigation. The deceased, identified as Manav, reportedly jumped from the Daman Ganga Building located in the New Gujarat Housing Board colony area. Residents who witnessed the incident immediately alerted authorities, following which police personnel rushed to the spot.

Preliminary probe indicates that Manav may have been battling severe financial difficulties. According to sources, mounting debts are suspected to have pushed him towards the extreme step, though officials are yet to establish the exact reason behind the incident.

A video of the incident has been circulating widely on social media. In the disturbing video, Manav is seen standing in the corridor before jumping off the building.

(Trigger warning: Some viewers may find this video disturbing. Discretion is advised)

Domino's Delivery Worker Dies by Suicide Amid Family Financial condition in Gujarathe has a widow mother and a unmarried sister.#FutureGurgaon #LongestServingElectedPMModi #NarendraModi #IranWar twitter/MJmmi0cqhp

- The Indian Wire (@TheIndianWiree) June 10, 2026

The Valsad City Police have launched an investigation and are examining all possible angles. Officers are recording statements from Manav's family members, friends and acquaintances to piece together the events leading up to his death.

Police said Manav is survived by his mother and sister. Investigators are also looking into his financial situation as part of the ongoing probe.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.