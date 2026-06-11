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Türkiye Moves Toward Deeper Economic Integration with Syria
(MENAFN) Turkish officials have outlined plans to strengthen economic ties with Syria, including expanded customs infrastructure and ambitious trade targets, during a summit held in Gaziantep, according to reports.
The discussions took place at the Anadolu-hosted Citi Economies Summit, organized in cooperation with the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality, bringing together Turkish and Syrian officials alongside business leaders.
Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said the two countries are aiming to reach an annual trade volume of $5 billion within the next two years and to increase it to $10 billion by the early 2030s.
He added that preparations are underway to open the İslahiye Customs Gate and expressed confidence that its launch could be announced soon. Officials also said Türkiye is ready to activate the Nusaybin–Qamishli customs crossing, pending coordination with Syrian counterparts.
Bolat emphasized that Türkiye prioritizes Syria’s territorial integrity and national unity following political changes in December 2024, according to reports.
He also noted that Turkish banks have reached preliminary agreements to establish branches in Syria, while central bank discussions continue regarding financial integration.
According to officials, Türkiye has supported efforts to ease international sanctions imposed by the US and EU on Syria.
Trade figures shared at the summit showed Gaziantep exported around $900 million worth of goods to Syria last year, with exports reaching $350 million in the first five months of this year, according to reports.
The discussions took place at the Anadolu-hosted Citi Economies Summit, organized in cooperation with the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality, bringing together Turkish and Syrian officials alongside business leaders.
Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said the two countries are aiming to reach an annual trade volume of $5 billion within the next two years and to increase it to $10 billion by the early 2030s.
He added that preparations are underway to open the İslahiye Customs Gate and expressed confidence that its launch could be announced soon. Officials also said Türkiye is ready to activate the Nusaybin–Qamishli customs crossing, pending coordination with Syrian counterparts.
Bolat emphasized that Türkiye prioritizes Syria’s territorial integrity and national unity following political changes in December 2024, according to reports.
He also noted that Turkish banks have reached preliminary agreements to establish branches in Syria, while central bank discussions continue regarding financial integration.
According to officials, Türkiye has supported efforts to ease international sanctions imposed by the US and EU on Syria.
Trade figures shared at the summit showed Gaziantep exported around $900 million worth of goods to Syria last year, with exports reaching $350 million in the first five months of this year, according to reports.
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