Shangri-La Group Presents 'Dragonbeat' At The Shangri-La Stanley International Dragon Boat Championships







HONG KONG, Jun 11, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Shangri-La Group ('Shangri-La' or 'the Group') today proudly announces Dragonbeat, a new festival programme that modernises the Dragon Boat Festival through a contemporary lifestyle lens. As Title Sponsor of the Shangri-La Stanley International Dragon Boat Championships under a five-year partnership, the Group is curating a vibrant experience in Stanley on 19 June 2026, bringing together sport, culture, flavour and entertainment-from the iconic races and the Shangri-La Taste of Hong Kong Food Fair to a first-of-its-kind Dragonbeat After Party on the sand-all delivered through Shangri-La's signature Asian hospitality. To further amplify the festival's energy, the Group has appointed Eileen Gu, Olympic gold medallist and the most decorated freestyle skier in Olympic history, as Shangri-La Dragonbeat Ambassador. Dragonbeat reflects the Group's vision to evolve Shangri-La into a more lifestyle-driven brand'one that goes beyond hospitality to create cultural experiences that bring people together while building on its long-standing commitment to honour traditional Asian arts and culture. Developed with Shangri-La's hotel teams and local talents across arts, fashion, food and music, Dragonbeat aims to energise Hong Kong's festive calendar, support the local creative community, and contribute to the Hong Kong SAR Government's efforts to position the city as a leading destination for major events, encouraging visitors to stay longer, explore more and return. Designed for both locals and travellers from around the world, Dragonbeat invites the city to celebrate from daytime races through golden hour and into the evening. Enhancing the festival atmosphere, a four-metre-tall inflatable dragon landmark, one of Hong Kong's largest outdoor inflatable dragon installations, will be installed at Stanley Main Beach, creating a striking waterfront photo moment for locals and visitors alike. Symbolising strength, auspicious leadership and the enduring spirit of the festival, the landmark will take on a new presence after dark, transforming into a radiant figure of light that casts a surreal glow over the shoreline and seamlessly bridges the day's thrilling races with the night's vibrant festivities. From the Racecourse to Golden Hour: A New Festival Experience in Stanley

Event Name: Dragonbeat

Date: 19 June 2026 (Friday)

Location: Stanley Main Beach, Stanley

Programme hours: 8:00am-7:30pm Anchored around the Shangri-La Stanley International Dragon Boat Championships, Dragonbeat features three core experiences: 1)Shangri-La Stanley International Dragon Boat Championships Time: 8:00am-4:30pm | Location: Stanley Main Beach A highlight on Hong Kong's sporting calendar, attracting-over 180 dragon boat teams-and-thousands of athletes. 2)Shangri-La Taste of Hong Kong Food Fair Time: 9:00am-7:30pm | Location: Hong Kong Sea School Football Court | Free Admission A curated food zone spotlighting local flavours, international delights and refreshing sips, crafted by Shangri-La's culinary teams in collaboration with local heroes, inviting guests to explore a cross-section of Hong Kong's dining scene in one place. 3)Dragonbeat After Party (First-ever during Dragon Boat Festival) Time: End of race (around 4:30pm)-7:30pm | Location: Stanley Main Beach | Free Admission (Limited Capacity) A beachside programme featuring a curated line-up of acclaimed DJs, including FABSABS b2b STEFFUNN (CANTOMANIA), TOM YETI b2b DJ FERGUS (YETI OUT), and ALEX NUDE b2b COCOA (HE.R Soundsystem). Together, they are creating a new way to experience the Dragon Boat Festival in Stanley and extending the festival energy from morning through sunset and into the early evening. As part of the Group's sustainability efforts, water refilling stations will be available onsite, encouraging paddlers and visitors to bring reusable bottles and helping to reduce single-use plastics.



FABSABS b2b STEFFUNN (CANTOMANIA)







TOM YETI b2b DJ FERGUS (YETI OUT)



ALEX NUDE b2b COCOA (HE.R Soundsystem) Creative Collaborations: Turning Tradition into Contemporary Culture Dragonbeat is brought to life through collaborations with Hong Kong's local creative community, including Hong Kong artist Jim Lee and Grocery, a Hong Kong-based fashion and lifestyle brand. Jim Lee designed the Dragonbeat logo, reinterpreting the traditional dragon with bold ink strokes that convey vitality, strength and auspiciousness; his artwork also extends to 12 dragon boats through race-day decals, turning the waters off Stanley Main Beach into a moving open-air art gallery. Produced with Grocery, a limited-edition Dragonbeat Capsule Collection featuring a washed heavyweight T-shirt and a tote bag carries the spirit of the festival beyond the racecourse and into everyday wear. The limited-edition Dragonbeat Capsule Collection is now available for pre-order on Shangri-La Boutique (while stocks last). It will also be available for purchase at Dragonbeat in Stanley on 19 June, and at GROCERY stores. Visit Shangri-La Boutique here:.



Hong Kong Artist Jim Lee



Shangri-La x Grocery 'Dragonbeat' Capsule Collection - Washed Heavyweight T-shirt



Shangri-La x Grocery 'Dragonbeat' Capsule Collection - Canvas Tote Bag Dragon Boat Festival Offerings across Hong Kong and Shenzhen Beyond the event, Shangri-La hotels in Hong Kong and Shenzhen have rolled out Dragon Boat Festival offerings, including festive room packages, festival-themed dining experiences and seasonal goodies curated for gifting and celebration. For details, please visit:. More details about Dragonbeat will be released soon. Please stay tuned for further updates. About Shangri-La Group Shangri-La Group is one of the world's premier developers, owners and managers of hotel and investment properties which comprises office buildings, commercial real'estate'and serviced apartments/residences. The Group's other principal activities include hotel management services as well as property development for sale. It currently owns and/or manages over 100 hotels globally in more than 75 destinations under the Shangri-La,'Shangri-La Signatures,'Kerry, JEN by Shangri-La and Traders brands. Prominently positioned in Asia, the Group has a substantial pipeline of upcoming hotel and mixed-use development projects in Australia,'Japan,'the Chinese'Mainland, and'Turkey. For more information, please visit Media Contact Shangri-La Group

Helen Lee

Corporate Communications

Tel: +852 2599 3396

