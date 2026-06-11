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Syrian Economy Minister Calls Türkiye “Natural Partner” in Economic Ties Push
(MENAFN) Syria’s Economy Minister Mohammad Nidal al-Shaar has described Türkiye as a “natural partner,” emphasizing the importance of expanding economic cooperation between the two countries, according to reports.
Speaking at Anadolu’s City Economies Summit in Gaziantep, al-Shaar said, “Türkiye is our natural partner. We view the relation in this regard,” highlighting the growing alignment in regional economic discussions.
He noted that Damascus is currently working on new regulatory frameworks aimed at stimulating economic growth, including revisions to laws governing trade, investment, banking, and industry. He also called for closer coordination between Ankara and Damascus to develop shared production capacity.
Al-Shaar said efforts are underway to build “sustainable, compatible and strong economic relations” in Syria, according to reports.
While sanctions imposed on Syria have been lifted, he stated that their economic impact continues to be felt, particularly in key sectors such as finance and industry.
He added that modernizing the banking sector remains a top priority for Syria’s economic recovery, pointing out that many Syrians who have lived in Türkiye have become familiar with its more advanced banking system and financial infrastructure.
Speaking at Anadolu’s City Economies Summit in Gaziantep, al-Shaar said, “Türkiye is our natural partner. We view the relation in this regard,” highlighting the growing alignment in regional economic discussions.
He noted that Damascus is currently working on new regulatory frameworks aimed at stimulating economic growth, including revisions to laws governing trade, investment, banking, and industry. He also called for closer coordination between Ankara and Damascus to develop shared production capacity.
Al-Shaar said efforts are underway to build “sustainable, compatible and strong economic relations” in Syria, according to reports.
While sanctions imposed on Syria have been lifted, he stated that their economic impact continues to be felt, particularly in key sectors such as finance and industry.
He added that modernizing the banking sector remains a top priority for Syria’s economic recovery, pointing out that many Syrians who have lived in Türkiye have become familiar with its more advanced banking system and financial infrastructure.
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