403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia Sign Rail, Transport Cooperation Deal
(MENAFN) Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have signed memoranda of understanding covering railway and transport cooperation, marking what officials described as a significant step forward in bilateral logistics relations, according to reports.
Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said the agreements open a new phase of collaboration focused on strengthening technical expertise exchange across logistics centers, modern transport systems, and related infrastructure fields.
He noted that both sides aim to deepen cooperation in the railway sector through a more structured and sustainable framework, particularly in technology, infrastructure development, training, and workforce capacity building.
Uraloğlu stated that these initiatives are intended to enhance regional connectivity, trade flows, and economic development, adding that they would bring long-term benefits to both countries.
The agreement was signed by Uraloğlu and Saudi Transport Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, according to the Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.
The minister also referenced historical trade volumes, noting that bilateral transport activity had reached around 20,000 units annually before 2012, but has since declined due to regional instability. He added that the current goal is to surpass previous levels of cooperation.
Officials said both countries are closely monitoring regional transit corridors, including routes through Syria, Jordan, and Iraq. Test operations extending from Türkiye through Iraq to Saudi Arabia have already demonstrated the technical feasibility of the corridor, according to reports.
The agreements include two main frameworks: one on logistics services cooperation—focused on logistics hubs, service management, and joint expertise sharing—and another on railway sector cooperation aimed at developing joint projects across the industry.
Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said the agreements open a new phase of collaboration focused on strengthening technical expertise exchange across logistics centers, modern transport systems, and related infrastructure fields.
He noted that both sides aim to deepen cooperation in the railway sector through a more structured and sustainable framework, particularly in technology, infrastructure development, training, and workforce capacity building.
Uraloğlu stated that these initiatives are intended to enhance regional connectivity, trade flows, and economic development, adding that they would bring long-term benefits to both countries.
The agreement was signed by Uraloğlu and Saudi Transport Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, according to the Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.
The minister also referenced historical trade volumes, noting that bilateral transport activity had reached around 20,000 units annually before 2012, but has since declined due to regional instability. He added that the current goal is to surpass previous levels of cooperation.
Officials said both countries are closely monitoring regional transit corridors, including routes through Syria, Jordan, and Iraq. Test operations extending from Türkiye through Iraq to Saudi Arabia have already demonstrated the technical feasibility of the corridor, according to reports.
The agreements include two main frameworks: one on logistics services cooperation—focused on logistics hubs, service management, and joint expertise sharing—and another on railway sector cooperation aimed at developing joint projects across the industry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment