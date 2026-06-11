UAE E-Scooter Study Provides Clues For Fighting The Over-Proportionally Growth In Major Accidents
|'Q1. How often do you notice e-scooter riders behaving in an unsafe or reckless way?
|'Q2. How often do you personally feel unsafe because of the way e-scooter riders are riding?
|'Q3. How often do you see e-scooter riders who appear to be under the legal age of 16?
|'Q4. How often do you see e-scooter riders not wearing a helmet?
|'Q5. How often do you see e-scooter riders riding without lights at night?
|'Q6. How often do you see e-scooter riders using areas where they are not allowed (for example, on sidewalks or riding against traffic)?
|'Q7. How often do you see traffic officers enforcing rules or checking e-scooter riders?
|Base
|1010
|1010
|1010
|1010
|1010
|1010
|1010
|Very often
|475
|414
|409
|548
|328
|480
|211
|47%
|41%
|40%
|54%
|32%
|48%
|21%
|Sometimes
|464
|495
|479
|365
|486
|423
|498
|46%
|49%
|47%
|36%
|48%
|42%
|49%
|Never
|71
|101
|122
|97
|196
|107
|301
|7%
|10%
|12%
|10%
|19%
|11%
|30%
|'Q8. Do you think e-scooters meet an important transportation need in your area?
|'Q9. Do you think there should be more dedicated infrastructure for e-scooters, such as special lanes or crossings?
|'Q10. Do you personally ride an e-scooter?
|'Q11. Do you have any family members under the age of 16 who ride e-scooters?
|Base
|1010
|1010
|1010
|1010
|Yes
|602
|892
|272
|263
|60%
|88%
|27%
|26%
|No
|217
|70
|738
|747
|21%
|7%
|73%
|74%
|Not sure
|191
|48
|19%
|5%
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For over 30 years, Al Wathba Insurance has been serving the UAE with a people-first approach, built on its promise of Care Beyond Coverage. Established in 1996, the company offers a comprehensive range of Motor, Health, Home, Travel, Cyber, and General Insurance solutions for citizens, residents, and visitors, backed by a strong capital base and leading international reinsurers. Recognized with the prestigious Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award and rated BBB- with a positive outlook by S&P Global Ratings, Al Wathba Insurance continues to drive innovation through digital transformation, delivering reliable, customer-centric solutions while strengthening its position as the insurer of choice in the UAE.
About RoadSafetyUAE:
RoadSafetyUAE's vision is to contribute to reducing the number of road traffic fatalities, injuries and accidents in the UAE. RoadSafetyUAE's mission is to raise the awareness for our cause and for proper conduct on our roads, in an engaging manner and on a broadly communicated and permanent basis. RoadSafetyUAE's award-winning platform engages with all involved stakeholders: public entities, the media, the private sector / corporate social responsibility (CSR) minded partners, and the individual road users. 'Tips & Tricks' for the proper and safe conduct are RoadSafetyUAE's content backbone, provided for more than 60 topics of road safety, all specifically relevant to the UAE. More information can be found on
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