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UAE E-Scooter Study Provides Clues For Fighting The Over-Proportionally Growth In Major Accidents

UAE E-Scooter Study Provides Clues For Fighting The Over-Proportionally Growth In Major Accidents


2026-06-11 04:10:22
(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

"The 2025 UAE major traffic accidents statistics for the micro mobility segment, and in particular for the e-scooter segment paint a picture that calls for urgent action. According to the recently published 'Open Data' of the UAE Ministry of Interior (MOI) which RoadSafetyUAE analyzed and interpreted, the micro mobility segment (e-scooters, motorbikes, bicycle, electric bike) suffered +45% more major accidents in 2025 vs 2024, and the e-scooter segment stands out with an increase of +97% in major accidents, with both segment trending way above the already high increase of +23% for all vehicle classes.

Anecdotal evidence about the various forms of e-scooter misbehavior and reckless riding is pretty much part of UAE's everyday discussions among residents and a topic which is featured regularly in the UAE media. We want to elevate the level of discussion with figures and facts derived from a research project.”, states Thomas Edelmann, Founder and Managing Director of RoadSafetyUAE.

Al Wathba Insurance and RoadSafetyUAE teamed up for a e-scooter perception study with a representative sample of n=1,010 UAE residents. The findings of this study will provide valuable insights to better understanding the sharp increase in e-scooter major accidents and which areas should be focused on.

“There is the undeniable need for micro mobility and in particular for the segment of e-scooters, as 60% of UAE residents state the same. At the same time, we see very high numbers for the perceived reckless riding dimensions. Our responsibility is to protect our customers. We want to help researching and sharing important data points with regards to road safety and in this instance about the situation with regards to e-scooter safety. Hence, we are proud to have once again teamed up with our
Corporate Social Responsibility partner RoadSafetyUAE to develop and commission this important study.”, states Muralikrishnan Raman, Chief Financial Officer, Al Wathba Insurance.

“Various initiatives have been undertaken by the public stakeholders which is commendable and highly needed. The data of this study recommend that more needs to be done to educate e-scooter riders about the current rules, and about the basics of polite and caring riding. This will yield in less accidents for e-scooter riders and their opponents, as well as a smoother joint traffic experience. This requires, besides the public stakeholders, other stakeholders like schools, residential developments, parents, responsible employers and others to embrace their responsibility and to engage with riders within their reach. More needs to be done also with regards to further expanding e-scooter friendly infrastructure, as 88% think there should be more of it.”, concludes Edelmann.

Here are the details of the survey in detail, which has been commissioned by Al Wathba Insurance and RoadSafetyUAE and conducted by TGM, an international on-line research house. The fieldwork with the UAE-representative sample of n=1,010 was conducted in January 2026.

'Q1. How often do you notice e-scooter riders behaving in an unsafe or reckless way? 'Q2. How often do you personally feel unsafe because of the way e-scooter riders are riding? 'Q3. How often do you see e-scooter riders who appear to be under the legal age of 16? 'Q4. How often do you see e-scooter riders not wearing a helmet? 'Q5. How often do you see e-scooter riders riding without lights at night? 'Q6. How often do you see e-scooter riders using areas where they are not allowed (for example, on sidewalks or riding against traffic)? 'Q7. How often do you see traffic officers enforcing rules or checking e-scooter riders?
Base 1010 1010 1010 1010 1010 1010 1010
Very often 475 414 409 548 328 480 211
47% 41% 40% 54% 32% 48% 21%
Sometimes 464 495 479 365 486 423 498
46% 49% 47% 36% 48% 42% 49%
Never 71 101 122 97 196 107 301
7% 10% 12% 10% 19% 11% 30%

'Q8. Do you think e-scooters meet an important transportation need in your area? 'Q9. Do you think there should be more dedicated infrastructure for e-scooters, such as special lanes or crossings? 'Q10. Do you personally ride an e-scooter? 'Q11. Do you have any family members under the age of 16 who ride e-scooters?
Base 1010 1010 1010 1010
Yes 602 892 272 263
60% 88% 27% 26%
No 217 70 738 747
21% 7% 73% 74%
Not sure 191 48
19% 5%

About Al Wathba Insurance:

For over 30 years, Al Wathba Insurance has been serving the UAE with a people-first approach, built on its promise of Care Beyond Coverage. Established in 1996, the company offers a comprehensive range of Motor, Health, Home, Travel, Cyber, and General Insurance solutions for citizens, residents, and visitors, backed by a strong capital base and leading international reinsurers. Recognized with the prestigious Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award and rated BBB- with a positive outlook by S&P Global Ratings, Al Wathba Insurance continues to drive innovation through digital transformation, delivering reliable, customer-centric solutions while strengthening its position as the insurer of choice in the UAE.

About RoadSafetyUAE:

RoadSafetyUAE's vision is to contribute to reducing the number of road traffic fatalities, injuries and accidents in the UAE. RoadSafetyUAE's mission is to raise the awareness for our cause and for proper conduct on our roads, in an engaging manner and on a broadly communicated and permanent basis. RoadSafetyUAE's award-winning platform engages with all involved stakeholders: public entities, the media, the private sector / corporate social responsibility (CSR) minded partners, and the individual road users. 'Tips & Tricks' for the proper and safe conduct are RoadSafetyUAE's content backbone, provided for more than 60 topics of road safety, all specifically relevant to the UAE. More information can be found on


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