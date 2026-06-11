UAE E-Scooter Study Provides Clues For Fighting The Over-Proportionally Growth In Major Accidents

"The 2025 UAE major traffic accidents statistics for the micro mobility segment, and in particular for the e-scooter segment paint a picture that calls for urgent action. According to the recently published 'Open Data' of the UAE Ministry of Interior (MOI) which RoadSafetyUAE analyzed and interpreted, the micro mobility segment (e-scooters, motorbikes, bicycle, electric bike) suffered +45% more major accidents in 2025 vs 2024, and the e-scooter segment stands out with an increase of +97% in major accidents, with both segment trending way above the already high increase of +23% for all vehicle classes.

Anecdotal evidence about the various forms of e-scooter misbehavior and reckless riding is pretty much part of UAE's everyday discussions among residents and a topic which is featured regularly in the UAE media. We want to elevate the level of discussion with figures and facts derived from a research project.”, states Thomas Edelmann, Founder and Managing Director of RoadSafetyUAE.

Al Wathba Insurance and RoadSafetyUAE teamed up for a e-scooter perception study with a representative sample of n=1,010 UAE residents. The findings of this study will provide valuable insights to better understanding the sharp increase in e-scooter major accidents and which areas should be focused on.

“There is the undeniable need for micro mobility and in particular for the segment of e-scooters, as 60% of UAE residents state the same. At the same time, we see very high numbers for the perceived reckless riding dimensions. Our responsibility is to protect our customers. We want to help researching and sharing important data points with regards to road safety and in this instance about the situation with regards to e-scooter safety. Hence, we are proud to have once again teamed up with our

Corporate Social Responsibility partner RoadSafetyUAE to develop and commission this important study.”, states Muralikrishnan Raman, Chief Financial Officer, Al Wathba Insurance.

“Various initiatives have been undertaken by the public stakeholders which is commendable and highly needed. The data of this study recommend that more needs to be done to educate e-scooter riders about the current rules, and about the basics of polite and caring riding. This will yield in less accidents for e-scooter riders and their opponents, as well as a smoother joint traffic experience. This requires, besides the public stakeholders, other stakeholders like schools, residential developments, parents, responsible employers and others to embrace their responsibility and to engage with riders within their reach. More needs to be done also with regards to further expanding e-scooter friendly infrastructure, as 88% think there should be more of it.”, concludes Edelmann.

Here are the details of the survey in detail, which has been commissioned by Al Wathba Insurance and RoadSafetyUAE and conducted by TGM, an international on-line research house. The fieldwork with the UAE-representative sample of n=1,010 was conducted in January 2026.