Galderma Unveils New Global Survey Data Exploring The Evolving Expectations And Experiences Of Patients And Healthcare P...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Galderma (SIX: GALD) has released findings from a landmark global survey conducted across the United States (U.S.), Brazil, the United Kingdom (UK), and China – the largest of its kind – exploring the evolving expectations and experiences of patients and HCPs with anti-wrinkle aesthetic treatments. As the dermatology category leader, this survey demonstrates Galderma's commitment to advancing progress in this market, through robust clinical research, product performance, and practitioner support. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: Anti-wrinkle treatments are among the most established procedures in aesthetic medicine and currently represent the most commonly performed nonsurgical cosmetic treatment worldwide.2 The market is set to expand further, with 85% of surveyed patients globally indicating they plan to maintain or increase their use in the future, including 97% in China and 87% in the UK.2 The insights from this survey are therefore especially valuable in understanding what patients and HCPs expect from the next generation of solutions. HCPs prioritize performance: fast onset of action, long-lasting results, active formulations, and natural outcomes ranked as key features

Survey results showed HCPs are clear in their expectations for anti-wrinkle injectables: performance is paramount. When asked what features out of a list of eight would most influence their likelihood to purchase an anti-wrinkle treatment:1 73% ranked long-lasting results for at least six months within their top three features 64% ranked a highly active and pure formulation within their top three features 60% ranked fast onset of action, as early as Day 1 of treatment, within their top three features Similarly, when asked to rate their top criteria for switching to a new product out of seven options:1 71% put long-lasting results for at least six months within their top three features 64% put highly active and pure formulations within their top three 56% put fast onset of action as early as Day 1 of treatment in their top three When asked which key criteria (out of seven options) influence their selection for an anti-wrinkle treatment:1 90% of HCPs ranked reliable clinical outcomes in their top three 81% ranked robust clinical studies in their top three 80% ranked natural looking results as one of their most valued factors Treatment ease-of-use, including streamlined workflows and reduced preparation time, is also gaining traction, including products in a ready-to-use liquid format, with HCPs giving this a score of 7.5/10 when asked to rank benefits of a treatment.1 Patients find value in long-lasting and natural-looking results, and improved confidence For patients, the value of anti-wrinkle aesthetic treatments lies in both emotional outcomes and tangible performance, with long-lasting and early visible results top priorities:1 When asked which features (out of seven options) they would be willing to pay more for in anti-wrinkle treatments, 78% put long-lasting results for at least six months within their top three With more than 70% of patients only receiving treatment once or twice a year, the need for long-lasting results matches real-life treatment patterns Patients gave early visible results as early as Day 1 of treatment a score of more than 8/10 when ranking important benefits of anti-wrinkle treatments When asked to select up to three benefits (out of five options) they feel or notice after treatment, patients most frequently cited confidence, better appearance, and overall well-being, highlighting the deep emotional impact of anti-wrinkle treatment.1 86% of patients also noted natural-looking results within their three most valued benefits of anti-wrinkle treatment (out of a choice of seven), followed by reliable outcomes and – as with HCPs – long-lasting results.1

“These survey findings strongly reflect what we see in clinical practice and hear from our patients every day. When it comes to anti-wrinkle treatments, the top priorities are clear: patients want results that last and they want to see those results quickly. These expectations are shaping how we approach treatment planning and product selection, ensuring that evolving aesthetic solutions are more personalized, effective, and grounded in real-world patient needs.” DR. SACHIN SHRIDHARANI PLASTIC SURGEON AND FOUNDER OF LUXURGERY NEW YORK CITY, U.S.

The survey engaged 280 patients and 162 HCPs, including dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aesthetic physicians, and nurse injectors.1Patient participants had either received an anti-wrinkle injectable treatment in the past 12 months or were actively planning treatment within the next three months.1

Building a dermatology powerhouse

Galderma is on a clear path to become the world's undisputed dermatology powerhouse spanning the full spectrum of this fast-growing market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare, and Therapeutic Dermatology.

The results provide timely, actionable insights from both patients and HCPs, reinforcing Galderma's commitment to high-performance aesthetic solutions. As the anti-wrinkle injectable market continues to expand, these findings position Galderma at the forefront of innovation, shaping the future of aesthetics with science, precision, and purpose.

In Injectable Aesthetics, Galderma is firmly positioned on a trajectory to global leadership – not only in sales and market share, but also in innovation – supported by fully integrated in-house capabilities across discovery, research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of best-in-class products.

We will continue to build on this momentum with our robust pipeline, expanding the number of early assets in the pipeline. Galderma leads the industry in the number of active aesthetic development programs, further reinforcing our leadership position in the U.S. and globally.

Galderma has the largest and most innovative portfolio on the market. Given our robust market positioning, we consider ourselves to be exceptionally well placed to take advantage of opportunities in this fast-growing market.

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: .

References:

Galderma. Data on File. Anti-wrinkle treatment Aesthetic Future Survey Sundaram et al. Global Aesthetics Consensus: Botulinum Toxin Type A-Evidence-Based Review, Emerging Concepts, and Consensus Recommendations for Aesthetic Use, Including Updates on Complications. Plast Reconstr Surg. 2016;137(3):518–529.

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