Galderma Unveils New Global Survey Data Exploring The Evolving Expectations And Experiences Of Patients And Healthcare P...
|“These survey findings strongly reflect what we see in clinical practice and hear from our patients every day. When it comes to anti-wrinkle treatments, the top priorities are clear: patients want results that last and they want to see those results quickly. These expectations are shaping how we approach treatment planning and product selection, ensuring that evolving aesthetic solutions are more personalized, effective, and grounded in real-world patient needs.” DR. SACHIN SHRIDHARANI PLASTIC SURGEON AND FOUNDER OF LUXURGERY NEW YORK CITY, U.S.
The survey engaged 280 patients and 162 HCPs, including dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aesthetic physicians, and nurse injectors.1Patient participants had either received an anti-wrinkle injectable treatment in the past 12 months or were actively planning treatment within the next three months.1
Building a dermatology powerhouse
Galderma is on a clear path to become the world's undisputed dermatology powerhouse spanning the full spectrum of this fast-growing market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare, and Therapeutic Dermatology.
The results provide timely, actionable insights from both patients and HCPs, reinforcing Galderma's commitment to high-performance aesthetic solutions. As the anti-wrinkle injectable market continues to expand, these findings position Galderma at the forefront of innovation, shaping the future of aesthetics with science, precision, and purpose.
In Injectable Aesthetics, Galderma is firmly positioned on a trajectory to global leadership – not only in sales and market share, but also in innovation – supported by fully integrated in-house capabilities across discovery, research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of best-in-class products.
We will continue to build on this momentum with our robust pipeline, expanding the number of early assets in the pipeline. Galderma leads the industry in the number of active aesthetic development programs, further reinforcing our leadership position in the U.S. and globally.
Galderma has the largest and most innovative portfolio on the market. Given our robust market positioning, we consider ourselves to be exceptionally well placed to take advantage of opportunities in this fast-growing market.
About Galderma
Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: .
References:Galderma. Data on File. Anti-wrinkle treatment Aesthetic Future Survey Sundaram et al. Global Aesthetics Consensus: Botulinum Toxin Type A-Evidence-Based Review, Emerging Concepts, and Consensus Recommendations for Aesthetic Use, Including Updates on Complications. Plast Reconstr Surg. 2016;137(3):518–529.
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