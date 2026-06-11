Testmu AI Announces Day-Zero Support For Macos Golden Gate And Ios 27 Beta Following WWDC 2026

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest), the world's first full-stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform, today announced day-zero support for Apple's newly unveiled operating systems, macOS Golden Gate and iOS 27 Beta, across its cloud testing platform.

Announced at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026, macOS Golden Gate and iOS 27 introduce significant platform updates that will impact application compatibility, user experience, and performance. Both operating systems are now available for testing on TestMu AI, the same day Apple released its beta versions, allowing engineering teams to identify issues months before the stable rollout reaches millions of users worldwide.

macOS Golden Gate is available through the TestMu AI Real Time Testing platform, while iOS 27 Beta is available on TestMu AI Real Device Cloud across the latest iPhones and iPads.

"WWDC marks the start of a critical testing window for every team that ships on Apple platforms," said Mudit Singh, Co-Founder & Head of Growth, TestMu AI. We introduced day-zero support so teams can begin testing immediately, without setting up or maintaining their own infrastructure. Developers and testers can validate their websites and applications on macOS Golden Gate and iOS 27, identify breaking changes early, and approach the public rollout with full visibility into how their websites and mobile apps behave."

Apple's latest OS, macOS Golden Gate, introduces several platform-level changes that developers must account for during testing. macOS Golden Gate completes Apple's transition away from Intel processors, becoming the first macOS release to support Apple Silicon exclusively. It also introduces a smarter Siri with Apple Intelligence, a rebuilt Spotlight and search foundation that indexes new data almost immediately, Liquid Glass design refinements, accessibility improvements, and expanded display support.

Meanwhile, iOS 27 focuses on performance optimization and platform refinement, with a modified CPU scheduler that improves responsiveness on older devices, upgraded Maps Flyover imagery, full-resolution iCloud Shared Albums that also work across Android and Windows, expanded parental controls through Child Accounts, and further refinements to the Liquid Glass design system. iOS 27 supports the same devices as iOS 26, covering models from the latest iPhones down to the iPhone 11.

With TestMu AI Real-Time Testing, developers can immediately validate websites and web applications across Safari, Chrome, and Firefox on macOS Golden Gate Beta.

For mobile application testing, TestMu AI Real Device Cloud provides access to real devices running iOS 27, where teams can validate gestures, GPS-based functionality, network behavior under varying connectivity conditions, push notifications, and other OS-dependent experiences that cannot be accurately replicated in simulators.

"As operating systems become more sophisticated, the gap between simulator behavior and real-world device behavior continues to grow," Singh added. "Testing on actual devices running beta operating systems helps teams identify issues early, reduce release risk, and deliver a seamless experience when users upgrade."

About TestMu AI

TestMu AI (Formerly LambdaTest) is a Full-Stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform that empowers teams to test intelligently and ship faster. Engineered for scale, it offers end-to-end AI agents to plan, author, execute, and analyze software quality. AI-native by design, the platform enables testing of web, mobile, and enterprise applications at any scale across real devices, real browsers, and custom real-world environments.

For more information, visit .

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