Industry Expert Jason Gerlis Has Been Appointed As The Chief Revenue Officer At Goglobal Arabian Post

With more than 15 years' experience in helping businesses to scale internationally, his role will be to drive revenue growth at GoGlobal, align this to delivery excellence and add long-term value to those companies looking to expand and operate overseas.

“I'm delighted to welcome Jason into the fold,” states Jeremy Wastall, CEO at GoGlobal.“His extensive industry knowledge and global corporate services background support our strategy to deliver best‐in‐class business expansion and operational solutions to clients looking to enter new markets compliantly, and at speed.”

His appointment is also in-line with the company's aim to build a business where cultural fit and mindset are just as important as experience.

“Alongside his impressive experience, Jason's approach to leadership aligns with our brand values. I have full confidence in his ability to create a world-class environment where his teams will grow and excel,” adds Jeremy.

The move follows a series of recent senior hires and strategic investments designed to enhance GoGlobal's ambitious growth plans, which include greater geographic reach, deeper technology capabilities and the continued development of market-winning solutions for clients.

Independence and long‐term focus

Explaining what drew him to GoGlobal, Jason points to the company's independence and investment strategy.

“GoGlobal's independence is a real strength,” he states.“It gives the business the freedom to invest in what genuinely matters to clients and focus on building sustainable, future growth. That long‐term perspective leads to better client outcomes, stronger partnerships and a more engaged, motivated workforce.”

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Jason also highlights the company's culture which is deeply grounded in servicing clients' needs as a reason to join the business. He notes:“Understanding, consistency, collaboration and responsiveness are at the foundation of GoGlobal's approach to client service, all of which resonate with me.

“And it's these values and business ethics that truly set GoGlobal apart,” he concludes.

Strengthening global networks

Based in Charlotte, USA, Jason will spend his first months in the role engaging closely with GoGlobal's global clients and partner ecosystem, while helping shape the company's long‐term commercial strategy.

“I'm excited to work with clients across the full spectrum - from fast‐growing start‐ups and venture / private equity‐backed businesses to large multinationals - as we continue to build GoGlobal's future roadmap,” he states.

Prior to joining GoGlobal, Jason spent five years as Global Head of Corporate Services at Ocorian and held several senior leadership roles at TMF Group over seven years, including Global Head of Consulting and Regional Director for North America and the Caribbean.

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GoGlobal

GoGlobal – the global expansion business – helps companies set up and manage global operations compliantly and confidently. By combining global expertise with local execution, GoGlobal supports market entry, M&A activity and vendor consolidation through a single point of accountability.

Founded eight years ago in 2018, GoGlobal has grown from a startup into a fully decentralized global organization, supporting thousands of clients with their own growth stories.

It now has over 450 internal employees, operating across 85+ countries, and has enabled more than 1,000 clients to establish and manage their global operations across 145 markets.

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Services include entity setup, compliance and management; accounting and tax services; HR and payroll support; Employer of Record (EOR); and Independent Contractor Solutions (ICS).

GoGlobal is headquartered in Tokyo but the leadership and operational teams are worldwide, enabling seamless support across time zones.