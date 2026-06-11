ICBC Dubai Taps Green Bond Demand Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited's Dubai branch is marketing dual-currency green bonds, offering investors a dollar floating-rate tranche and a renminbi fixed-rate tranche as sustainable debt issuance continues to gain traction across Gulf capital markets.

The proposed three-year dollar notes carry initial price guidance at the Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus 90 basis points, while the three-year offshore renminbi tranche is being marketed at a benchmark yield in the 2.15 per cent area. The bonds, labelled as China-Arab states renewable energy cooperation themed green bonds, are expected to be rated A1 by Moody's, matching the lender's long-term foreign-currency deposit rating profile. ICBC's published rating table lists A1 from Moody's and A from S&P for its long-term foreign-currency deposit ratings.

The Dubai branch, rated A1 stable by Moody's and A stable by S&P, is part of ICBC's international funding platform and operates from the Dubai International Financial Centre. The branch has been used in previous offshore green bond transactions, reflecting Dubai's role as a regional listing and distribution hub for Asian issuers seeking Middle East liquidity. ICBC's Dubai operation obtained its DIFC licence in 2013 and is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

The latest marketing exercise follows a series of multi-currency green bond deals by ICBC and its overseas branches. Nasdaq Dubai last year welcomed three green bond listings worth $1.72 billion from ICBC branches in Dubai, Hong Kong and Singapore under the bank's $20 billion global medium-term note programme. Those listings lifted the exchange's green bond segment and reinforced ICBC's standing as a major Chinese issuer in Dubai's debt market.

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The use-of-proceeds label gives the transaction a policy dimension beyond routine bank funding. The China-Arab states renewable energy theme points to growing financial links between Chinese lenders and Gulf-based capital pools at a time when both sides are expanding investment in solar, wind, grid infrastructure, storage, electric mobility and transition-linked industrial projects. ICBC's 2025 green bond assessment documents identified photovoltaic, wind power and urban rail transit projects as eligible uses for proceeds in a related carbon-neutrality bond structure.

Green bond investors are expected to examine the transaction's allocation framework, reporting commitments and project eligibility criteria, particularly as global scrutiny of labelled debt has intensified. ICBC's green bond framework says proceeds may finance or refinance eligible green assets that support low-carbon and sustainable economic activity, while the international Green Bond Principles emphasise transparent use of proceeds, project evaluation, proceeds management and reporting.

The dollar floating-rate format offers protection against changes in short-term US rates, while the CNH fixed-rate tranche targets investors seeking offshore renminbi exposure. The combination allows ICBC to reach two investor pools at once: global accounts active in dollar bank paper and regional or Asia-linked investors looking for renminbi assets with a green label.

Market conditions for sustainable debt have become more selective, but highly rated bank issuers continue to draw attention because their securities combine liquidity, recognised credit profiles and established documentation. Moody's expects global sustainable bond issuance to remain around $900 billion in 2026, including about $530 billion of green bonds, with supply shaped by refinancing needs, regulation and issuer appetite for labelled funding.

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The Gulf market has also become more active in sustainable finance as sovereigns, banks, utilities and infrastructure developers use green and sustainability-linked instruments to finance energy transition programmes. Dubai has positioned itself as a regional centre for conventional bonds, sukuk and ESG-linked issuance, helped by demand from both regional institutions and international asset managers.

For ICBC, the transaction extends a pattern of using offshore branches to diversify funding currencies and broaden investor reach. The lender has issued multiple green and carbon-neutrality themed notes through Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and other centres, using proceeds for assets aligned with clean energy, low-carbon transport and environmental objectives.

Pricing will depend on final demand, order-book quality and broader rate-market sentiment. The initial spread of SOFR plus 90 basis points for the dollar tranche gives investors a starting point against other short-dated senior bank paper, while the renminbi tranche will be judged against offshore yuan liquidity and comparable high-grade Chinese financial issuers.

The transaction also comes as China's financial institutions are working to deepen cross-border green finance links under broader trade and investment channels with the Middle East. Gulf investors have shown interest in Asian credit where issuer ratings are strong and maturities are short, while Chinese banks continue to use Dubai as a platform for regional distribution, treasury operations and client financing.