MENAFN - Swissinfo) President Vladimir Putin's government is accelerating threats of criminal prosecution and fines against Russians and foreigners abroad that the state deems a security threat. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Russia targets record numbers of exiles, with Swiss group latest to be proscribed This content was published on June 11, 2026 - 09:00 11 minutes

I cover international relations with a focus on Switzerland, lead journalistic investigations, and conduct deeply personal interviews on challenging topics. Over 25 years in journalism. Graduated from Moscow State University's Faculty of Journalism and the French Press Institute in Paris. Former TV/radio host in France and Russia. I am a published author and documentary filmmaker who has interviewed presidents and rock stars.

More from this aut French Departm

Russia is pursuing charities, news media and exiles abroad like never before.

The numbers targeted by the Kremlin have soared every year since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine and are already on track to achieve record levels this year.

Among the latest examples are “Future Russia – Switzerland”External link, a community based in Geneva promoting democracy and human rights that was designated as a so-called“undesirable organisation” by the government of President Vladimir Putin on April 12. The designation effectively bans the group in Russia and exposes supporters, donors and participations to prosecution.

The group is the sixth with Swiss links to be picked out for punishment so far in 2026, as Russia accelerates its use of the measure globally. Those in past years have included charities such as the World Wildlife FundExternal link (WWF), with its globally famous panda logo, and the non-profit International Baccalaureate education foundation.

>>In a candid in-depth interview, Dmitry Muratov, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former editor-in-chief of the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, talks to Swissinfo about truth in the era of digital autocracies:

More More Human rights Dmitry Muratov: 'I'm not afraid to live without hope'

This content was published on Aug 14, 2025 Dmitry Muratov, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former editor-in-chief of the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, talks to Swissinfo about truth in the era of digital autocracies.

Read more: Dmitry Muratov: 'I'm not afraid to live without