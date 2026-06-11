DSV Deploys 100 Exotec Skypod Robots At Dutch Logistics Center

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) DSV, an international transport and logistics company, has entered into a partnership with Exotec, a specialist in warehouse robotics. Exotec has equipped DSV's logistics centre in Venlo, with its end-to-end Skypod system.

The system is made up of approximately 100 of Exotec's autonomous cutting-edge Skypod robots, supporting fulfilment operations for various retail brands and managing approximately 90,000 bins and trays.

The project comes as part of DSV's efforts to modernise its warehouse operations, with the firm taking significant steps to optimise its supply chain across the Netherlands.

The goods-to-person solution increases operational efficiency and enhances the warehouse's flexibility and scalability, enabling DSV to rapidly scale processing capacity and storage density as demand or product assortment changes – all without major structural modifications.

It also allows DSV to consistently meet strict SLA requirements, control operational costs and maintain resilience during peak periods such as seasonal campaigns.

The system, which includes a mezzanine level dedicated solely to processing returns, also incorporates additional functionalities such as the automatic opening, closing and labelling of boxes.

Jan Heijblom, senior sales executive at Exotec Benelux, says:“We are proud to support DSV in optimising its Venlo site. Our Skypod system is designed for environments with high demands for speed, accuracy and scalability – essential elements for leading 3PL providers such as DSV.

“Businesses like DSV must continuously deliver high performance and flexibility for their customers, and the solution we've designed for them perfectly matches the dynamics of the retail and e-commerce industry.”

Barbara Klep, managing director of the contract logistics division at DSV, added:“In our warehouse, we use state-of-the-art storage systems and innovative automation to respond optimally to our customers' requirements and growth ambitions.

“The Skypod system gives us the agility to adapt to changing needs while safeguarding our service levels and sustainable performance. In this way, Exotec contributes to more reliable, efficient and sustainable distribution from the Netherlands.”