2026 FIFA World Cup Kicks Off Tomorrow In US, Canada, Mexico

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The 2026 FIFA World Cup will kick off on Thursday, with the United States, Canada and Mexico jointly hosting football's premier tournament.

According to reports, this will be the first time in World Cup history that three countries have co-hosted the competition. It is also the first edition to feature 48 teams.

According to FIFA, the opening match will be played between Mexico and South Africa at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

The 48 participating teams will be divided into 12 groups of four. The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to the knockout stage.

With 48 teams competing in 104 matches, the 2026 tournament will be the largest World Cup in history.

Matches will be held across 16 host cities in the three countries, while the final is scheduled for July 19 at the New York/New Jersey Stadium.

The participation of some of the world's biggest football stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, has added to the excitement surrounding the tournament.

The World Cup has also attracted controversy. The US Department of Homeland Security confirmed on Tuesday that Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was due to officiate at the tournament, had been denied entry into the United States.

Argentina enters the tournament as the defending champions.

sa