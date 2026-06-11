US Embassy Urges Citizens To Leave Iraq Amid Regional Tensions
In a security alert posted on X, the embassy said:“Due to recent regional developments, US citizens in Iraq are advised to maintain the highest levels of vigilance and awareness and to continuously monitor local news sources. Disruptions to travel or sudden airspace closures may occur without prior notice.”
It added:“Do not travel to Iraq for any reason. If you are currently in the country, depart now.”
The embassy reminded US citizens that Iraq remains under a Level 4 Travel Advisory, the highest risk category.
The warning comes amid heightened regional tensions and concerns over possible disruptions to travel and airspace access.
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