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US Embassy Urges Citizens To Leave Iraq Amid Regional Tensions

US Embassy Urges Citizens To Leave Iraq Amid Regional Tensions


2026-06-11 04:03:59
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The United States Embassy in Baghdad has urged US citizens not to travel to Iraq and advised those already in the country to leave immediately amid rising regional tensions.

In a security alert posted on X, the embassy said:“Due to recent regional developments, US citizens in Iraq are advised to maintain the highest levels of vigilance and awareness and to continuously monitor local news sources. Disruptions to travel or sudden airspace closures may occur without prior notice.”

It added:“Do not travel to Iraq for any reason. If you are currently in the country, depart now.”

The embassy reminded US citizens that Iraq remains under a Level 4 Travel Advisory, the highest risk category.

The warning comes amid heightened regional tensions and concerns over possible disruptions to travel and airspace access.

kk/sa

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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