UN Confirms Civilian Casualties In Pakistani Airstrikes On 3 Afghan Provinces

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and the deputy spokesman for the UN secretary-general have voiced concern over civilian casualties in recent Pakistani military regime airstrikes on three Afghan provinces, calling for an immediate de-escalation, a lasting ceasefire, protection of civilians and dialogue to resolve differences.

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN secretary-general, told a press briefing that 13 civilians had been killed and 14 others injured in the airstrikes on the three provinces.

He also said civilian homes in Afghanistan had been targeted.

The UN official urged both sides to abide by their human rights obligations and international law and to refrain from targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

In a post on its X account, UNAMA said 13 civilians had been killed and 10 others injured in airstrikes carried out in Khost, Kunar and Paktika provinces on the night of June 9-10, with women and children accounting for most of the casualties.

The mission reiterated its call for de-escalation, a durable ceasefire, protection of civilians, the reopening of border crossings, particularly for humanitarian assistance, and dialogue to resolve differences.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said on Wednesday that 13 people, including women and children, were martyred and 14 others, including women and children, wounded in Pakistani military regime airstrikes on Kunar, Khost and Paktika provinces on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) summoned the Pakistani chargé d'affaires in Kabul on Wednesday night and conveyed its strong protest over what it described as violations of Afghanistan's airspace and the bombing of civilian homes.

The ministry described the strikes as aggression and a crime against humanity, saying they constituted a clear violation of international principles and laws. It also stressed that defending the country's territory and ensuring the security of its people remained its religious duty.

“The Pakistani side should understand that instead of pursuing proxy policies, it should seek fundamental solutions to its internal problems. How can the killing of children and women in one country be considered a means of ensuring security in another?” the ministry said.

MoFA reiterated that responsibility for all consequences arising from what it called these provocative actions and repeated crimes would rest with the Pakistani military.

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