AIVA Launches, Pioneering A New Model For AI Vehicle Industry

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) AIVA, an AI-native mobility brand, was officially unveiled in Beijing on 9 June 2026.

AIVA will collaborate with Volcano Engine, ByteDance's cloud and AI platform, to jointly define, design, and develop a new generation of AI vehicles. Volcano Engine will provide AIVA with advanced capabilities, including the Doubao AI Foundation Model and intelligent cockpit, enabling smarter in-vehicle interactions.







At the launch event, AIVA unveiled its brand name and logo, introducing a development philosophy centered on“AI-first vehicle creation”-where AI comes before the car itself. It is believed that AI-native vehicles will fundamentally redefine the relationship between people and automobiles. AIVA also showcased the AIVA Origin Concept, while AIVA ME7, its first mass-production model, is scheduled to debut in 2026. The AIVA lineup will target the mainstream market segment priced above RMB 200,000.

AIVA, short for Artificial Intelligence Voyage Ahead, reflects the brand's vision of AI accompanying users on every journey toward the future. Built around AI-native mobility, AIVA aims to create embodied AI companions powered by advanced intelligence, transforming vehicles from mere transportation tools into trusted partners that understand, accompany, and serve their users.

When AI is deeply integrated into the vehicle, users no longer need to navigate complex menus. Instead, AI operates around human intent, making the interaction intuitive and direct. By understanding real-time context and user preferences, it can proactively anticipate needs and coordinate vehicle capabilities, delivering a more natural, personalized mobility experience.







As an independently operated company backed by a powerful alliance of strategic shareholders, AIVA will oversee brand development, product strategy, and business operations. SERES Group, as a key shareholder and industrial partner, will provide expertise in vehicle manufacturing and supply chain management. CATL will contribute comprehensive battery solutions. Shaci Zhiyuan, a strategic institutional investor, will provide industrial resource support.

Looking ahead, AIVA will broaden its product lineup through rapid innovation and iteration. By focusing on AI-powered interaction, intelligent experiences, emotional companionship, and safety-centered care, AIVA is committed to creating vehicles that not only move people, but understand them, unlocking a new era of intelligent mobility.