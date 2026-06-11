ACCIONA Says Sustainability, Energy Efficiency And Infrastructure Resilience Are Becoming Central To The GCC's Future Water Strategy

MENAFN - Gulf Times) As Gulf countries continue investing heavily in economic diversification and sustainable infrastructure, water security is increasingly emerging as one of the region's most critical strategic priorities.

In Qatar, where natural freshwater resources remain extremely limited, large-scale desalination infrastructure has become essential to supporting population growth, industrial expansion and long-term national development.

At the centre of that effort is Spanish infrastructure group ACCIONA, whose operations currently produce nearly 48% of Qatar's consumed freshwater through the RAF3 and Umm Al Houl desalination plants.

"Producing close to half of Qatar's fresh water is a responsibility we take very seriously," said Guillermo Hijós, Operations and Maintenance Director for ACCIONA's Water business in the Middle East and Oceania, noting that both facilities operate around the clock to ensure uninterrupted supply for households, hospitals, schools and businesses across the country.

Hijós described water security as a key pillar of long-term national resilience, particularly as Qatar continues expanding its economy, infrastructure and urban developments.

Supporting Economic Diversification

Across the GCC, governments are accelerating investments in tourism, logistics, manufacturing and real estate as part of broader diversification agendas. Industry experts say reliable water infrastructure is becoming increasingly important to sustaining that growth.

"Water is the enabler of everything else," Hijós said. "Without a reliable and scalable supply, none of Qatar's broader economic ambitions - whether in real estate, manufacturing, hospitality or logistics - can be fully realised."

As new districts, industrial zones and tourism destinations continue to emerge under Qatar National Vision 2030, demand for water is expected to increase not only in volume, but also in operational complexity.

Hijós said the company increasingly sees itself as "a long-term infrastructure partner, not just a service provider," reflecting a wider regional shift toward integrated infrastructure collaboration and long-term operational resilience.

Technology, Efficiency and Climate Pressures

With desalination historically associated with high energy consumption, operators across the region are now focusing heavily on efficiency improvements, emissions reduction and sustainability measures.

According to ACCIONA, continuous optimisation is now central to operations at RAF3 and Umm Al Houl, including investments in digitalisation, predictive maintenance and artificial intelligence systems designed to improve operational efficiency and reduce downtime.

ACCIONA also drives sector innovation through its Water Innovation Centre, which assesses and applies the latest advances in desalination technology to its operations worldwide.

The company says it has also made significant progress in lowering specific energy consumption through process optimisation and advanced energy recovery systems."Our ambition is clear: to produce more water with less energy, at a lower cost and with a reduced environmental footprint," Hijós said.

Climate pressures are also reshaping long-term infrastructure planning across the region.

"Higher temperatures, changing precipitation patterns and increased evaporation all put additional pressure on already scarce water resources," Hijós said, noting that climate change is increasing the strategic importance of desalination infrastructure across the GCC.

ACCIONA says all of its desalination projects use reverse osmosis membrane technology, which produces 6.5 times fewer CO2 emissions than conventional desalination methods.

To put both the economics and efficiency of this technology into perspective, desalinating 1,000 litres of water costs the same as a five-litre bottle in the supermarket, and consumes the same amount of energy as running a household air-conditioning unit for just one hour.

Green Finance and Regional Partnerships

The GCC remains one of the world's fastest-growing markets for water infrastructure investment, supported by public-private partnership models and increasing emphasis on sustainable finance.

Hijós said the growing regional focus on sustainability and infrastructure resilience aligns closely with ACCIONA's long-term strategy.

The company recently secured what it described as Saudi Arabia's first green loan linked to the construction of three sewage treatment plants - highlighting the growing role of environmental financing mechanisms in regional infrastructure development.

ACCIONA has partnered with Hamad Bin Khalifa University on desalination research and development initiatives, including a direct contribution to the university's desalination module and collaboration on R&D programmes focused on real operational challenges affecting desalination plants in Qatar.

As Gulf countries continue balancing economic growth with climate and sustainability commitments, analysts say the relationship between water, energy and infrastructure resilience will remain one of the region's defining strategic priorities over the coming decade.

ACCIONA energy efficiency sustainability