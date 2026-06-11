Iraq: Ongoing Conflicts Threaten Regional Security And Stability

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Iraq reiterated its call for an end to all forms of escalation and tension in the region and urged the use of dialogue and diplomacy to address conflicts and resolve disputes.

President Nizar Amidi emphasized during a meeting of the Iraqi Presidency - the Council of Ministers, the Council of Representatives, and the Supreme Judicial Council - that the continuation of conflicts threatens the security and stability of the region's peoples and negatively impacts the global economy, energy security, and international trade.

The meeting also affirmed its rejection of the use of Iraqi territory to attack any country or harm the security and stability of the region's nations. It stressed the importance of strengthening relations and understandings with the Arab and Islamic world in a way that serves common interests and enhances regional stability.

The meeting emphasized that restricting the possession of weapons to the state is a fundamental pillar for strengthening the rule of law and upholding state authority, stressing that all military and security decisions must remain exclusively under the control of the state.