Io To Burn Up To 12M Tokens As Network Closes $8M Deal And Hits 4 Billion Daily AI Tokens

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Decentralized GPU network launches demand-driven tokenomics backed by record revenue and AI inference volume on its third anniversary

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- io, the world's largest decentralized GPU network, today announced it expects to burn a minimum of 12 million $IO tokens over the coming year as part of its new Incentive Dynamic Engine (IDE) - a tokenomics model that permanently destroys tokens based on real customer revenue. The first burn takes place today, June 11th, coinciding with the network's third anniversary.

The launch comes alongside strongest period of commercial traction: an $8M enterprise contract, a second enterprise deal in advanced stages, record AI inference volume of over 4 billion tokens processed per day, and significant growth in on-chain network earnings.

Real Revenue, Real Usage

has closed an $8M enterprise contract, its largest commercial agreement to date. The deal contributes approximately $650,000 in monthly on-chain network earnings. A number of additional enterprise agreements are currently in advanced stages.

The network has also established itself as the leading DePIN-native inference provider on OpenRouter, one of the most widely used AI model routing platforms, consistently processing up to 4 billion tokens per day and competing directly alongside centralised cloud providers.

The milestones arrive at a pivotal moment for the AI industry. In 2025 and 2026 alone, the world's largest technology companies have committed over $500 billion to AI infrastructure - yet access to high-performance GPUs remains bottlenecked behind hyperscaler waitlists and monopolistic pricing. offers a fundamentally different model: a globally distributed network where anyone can access or supply GPU power without depending on Big Tech gatekeepers.

Burn Tokens, Don't Print Them

All that revenue now feeds directly into new token economics. Under the IDE, at least 50% of post-payout network revenue in $IO tokens is permanently burned - destroyed and removed from circulation forever. The more customers that use the network, the fewer tokens exist. Based on current network earnings and pipeline, will burn up to 12 million tokens in the first year of the IDE.

The IDE also addresses the biggest vulnerability in decentralized networks: supplier retention. Most token-based networks pay suppliers in volatile tokens. When the price drops, suppliers leave, capacity shrinks, and customers lose confidence. The IDE fixes this by pegging supplier payouts to a stable USD value, so the network retains its compute capacity regardless of market conditions. Built-in reserves absorb swings in either direction, keeping the system stable.

The model has been independently stress-tested by CryptoEcon Lab, a third-party tokenomic research firm, across extreme scenarios including a 55% demand collapse and a 50% token price crash, with supplier returns remaining stable throughout.

"Most token economies in our space are still built around the hope that prices go up. Ours is built around the certainty that people are paying to use the network. That's a fundamentally different foundation," said Gaurav Sharma, CEO of

The Bigger Picture

The concentration of AI infrastructure in the hands of a few hyperscalers poses systemic risks beyond pricing. When a single AWS region goes down - it can take entire industries offline. When GPU allocation is controlled by three or four companies, they decide who gets to build AI and who doesn't.

Decentralised compute networks address this by distributing capacity across thousands of independent operators worldwide, with no single points of failure or gatekeepers deciding which startups deserve access.

With the IDE now live, is also building toward an agentic future where AI agents can autonomously procure, deploy, and manage their own infrastructure through the network's Agent Cloud platform - a step toward a self-sustaining on-chain compute economy.

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