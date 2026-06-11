Bottomline Unveils CFO Suite To Bring Together Governed AI And End-To-End Cash Flow Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New modular suite connects AR, AP, Treasury, and payments to help finance teams improve visibility, reduce risk, and apply AI with control



New Bottomline research shows CFOs are under pressure to modernize finance, with 90% under pressure to adopt AI and 78% saying fragmented systems are holding back the speed, visibility, and control their business expects.

Bottomline's CFO Suite connects treasury forecasting, invoice processing, outbound payments, collections, and cash application across the cash lifecycle.

CFOs and finance teams can apply AI within controlled finance workflows rather than as a disconnected layer. The modular approach lets organizations start with one priority use case and expand over time without large-scale system replacement.



PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline, a global leader in business payments, today announced the launch of its CFO Suite, a modular platform designed to help finance leaders leverage AI to see, manage, predict, and protect operational cash flow across the Office of the CFO.

CFOs face growing pressure to improve cash certainty, reduce operational risk, and demonstrate how AI can create measurable value in finance. But for many organizations, fragmented systems, manual processes, and disconnected data spread across banks, ERPs, spreadsheets, and point solutions make that goal difficult to achieve.

Bottomline's latest research1 highlights the scale of the challenge facing CFOs:



78% of CFOs say fragmented finance systems are holding back the speed, visibility, and control their business expects from finance.

90% are under board pressure to adopt AI within finance, yet 76% say they are being pushed to move faster than their data, systems, and controls can support. Fewer than half of CFOs are completely confident in their ability to forecast cash accurately over the next 30 days, with spreadsheets and manual downloads cited as the number one barrier to a clear view of cash and working capital.



The findings point to a clear gap between the pressure to modernize finance and the reality of how cash is managed across multiple systems that many CFOs have in place today.

Bottomline's CFO Suite connects treasury cash forecasting, invoice processing and payments, collections and dunning, and cash application across the cash lifecycle. Built on Bottomline's finance, payments, and connectivity capabilities, it is powered by the BEA Agentic Platform, a finance-first AI orchestration engine that operates inside finance workflows, without requiring organizations to replace existing systems.

“Finance leaders are being asked to move faster, manage risk more tightly, and show where AI can create value, but they are often doing that with disconnected systems and delayed data,” said Craig Saks, CEO, Bottomline.“Bottomline's CFO Suite is designed to close that gap by connecting the workflows that determine cash, working capital, and risk, while giving teams a controlled way to apply AI inside the processes they already rely on.”

Bottomline's CFO Suite connects payment data, bank activity, invoices, ERP data, and finance workflows into a single operational view. This enables finance teams to act on what is happening as cash moves through the business, rather than only reporting on what has already happened. This helps teams forecast cash, prioritize work, and manage exceptions while keeping outputs traceable, auditable, and subject to human oversight.

Key customer challenges addressed are:



Treasury cash forecasting: connecting bank, treasury, and payment data to improve visibility into cash balances, flows, and positions across banks and entities.

Invoice processing and payments: streamlining invoice receipt, validation, approvals, and outbound payments, with AI supporting classification, extraction, and anomaly detection.

Collections and dunning: helping AR teams prioritize outreach, automate reminders, and improve payment predictability. Cash application: improving payment matching, reducing unapplied cash, and accelerating reconciliation back into the ERP or system of record.



Bottomline's research also found that trust remains a key barrier to AI adoption in finance: 79% of CFOs do not think AI should be allowed to act in finance workflows without human approval, audit trails, and clear accountability. At the same time, 79% say their finance data is not clean, connected or controlled enough to be trusted as the foundation for AI adoption today.

“Finance is not a black-box environment,” said Colin Swain, Global Head of Product Solutions, Bottomline.“For CFOs, using AI in finance is only as useful as the data behind it, and only as trusted as the controls around it. Using the BEA Agentic Platform, Bottomline's CFO Suite applies AI in a way that supports measurable outcomes, while keeping the auditability, explainability, and oversight finance teams rely on to trust the result.”

Bottomline's CFO Suite is available as a modular offering, enabling organizations to start with a priority use case in Treasury, AP, AR, or payments and expand over time without large-scale system replacement.

For information about Bottomline's CFO Suite, visit:

Notes to editors

Research methodology

The Office of the CFO research was carried out by Censuswide, among a sample of 414 CFOs (UK and USA) in companies with 500+ employees. The data was collected between 26 May 2026 and 1 June 2026. Censuswide is a member of the Market Research Society (MRS), and the British Polling Council (BPC) and a signatory of the Global Data Quality Pledge. They adhere to the MRS Code of Conduct and ESOMAR Principles.

About Bottomline

Bottomline helps businesses transform the way they pay and get paid. A global leader in business payments and cash management, Bottomline's secure, comprehensive solutions modernize payments for businesses and financial institutions globally. With over 35 years of experience, moving more than $16 trillion in payments annually, Bottomline is committed to driving impactful results for customers by reimagining business payments and delivering solutions that add to the bottom line. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software private equity firms in the world, with more than $183 billion in assets under management. For more information visit .

Bottomline, the Bottomline logo, Paymode, and BEA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

Media Contact:

Heather Pavliga

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1 Office of the CFO research – carried out by Censuswide on behalf of Bottomline – May 2026