XING Mobility Launches Immersion-Cooled Battery System For Advanced Electric Vessels

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Setting a new standard for marine batteries, leading on continuous power, energy density and fire safety.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XING Mobility, the Taiwanese pioneer in immersion cooling battery technologies, today announced the global launch of IMMERSIOTM Matrix, a purpose-built marine battery system engineered to directly enable vessel electrification. The system will make its official debut at the Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo in Amsterdam this June, offering European shipowners a certified, drop-in battery system solution to accelerate their zero-emission transition.

In partnership with Nordic Booster AS, its long-standing Scandinavian distribution partner, XING is bringing to market a marine battery system that leads on the three measures that matter most to shipowners: continuous power, energy density, and fire safety.









The IMMERSIOTM CTP battery system: built for marine electrification with twice the energy density, continuous 3C discharge, and active fire safety.

Power, Space and Safety: XING's Answer to the Three Constraints of Marine Electrification

European shipowners are under mounting pressure from the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) and FuelEU Maritime regulations. Battery-electric propulsion is the clearest path forward, but only if the battery system can handle the duty cycles of real marine operation, fit the tight spaces aboard a vessel, and meet the highest safety expectations at sea. IMMERSIOTM Matrix delivers on all three.

1. Continuous 3C power: outperforming mainstream marine batteries

XING's solution delivers 3C of continuous power. Surpass mainstream marine-certified battery system on the market today. For fast ferries, port service vessels and any duty cycle built around hard acceleration and rapid charging between trips, this is the performance level that finally makes battery-electric propulsion a true replacement for diesel.

2. Twice the energy density: for vessels where every cubic meter counts

Space and weight are the constant constraints of vessel design. XING delivers twice the energy density of conventional marine batteries, offering more usable energy per kilogram and significantly more per cubic meter. For shipowners, this translates directly into more range and more power within the same engine-room footprint, or the same energy in a dramatically smaller package, freeing valuable space for cargo, passengers and auxiliary systems. For repowering projects in particular, where the existing hull defines what is possible, this advantage is decisive.

3. Immersion cooling: a step change in fire safety, unmatched by any other lithium battery system

Fire safety is the single biggest concern when bringing lithium batteries on board a vessel. XING solves this at the architecture level: every cell is fully submerged in a dielectric coolant that absorbs heat directly at the source. The coolant inherently suppresses thermal runaway, eliminates cell-to-cell propagation, and removes the ignition pathways that exist in air-cooled and cold-plate-cooled designs. IMMERSIOTM Matrix sets a new benchmark for fire safety in the marine market, and immersion cooling is poised to become the new standard at sea.

Partnership with Nordic Booster

To bring this technology to European shipowners with the local engineering and service support they need, XING Mobility is deepening its strategic partnership with Nordic Booster AS, its exclusive Scandinavian distributor. With more than two decades of engineering leadership in the Norwegian maritime industry, Nordic Booster ensures that every XING battery installation across Europe is backed by hands-on expertise and rapid-response service.

Trond Skaufel, CEO of Nordic Booster:“We chose XING because their immersion-cooled architecture is, simply put, the safest and most power-dense battery system available for marine use today. That is exactly what European shipowners have been waiting for.”

Jannik Stanger, CTO of Nordic Booster:“On continuous power, on energy density, on fire safety - XING immersion cooled batteries sets a new standard. There is no other lithium battery system on the market that combines all three at this level. Still at a low price and high quality. We have used XING batteries in our products for 5 years and are impressed about the performance and thermal stability“

Royce Hong, Founder and CEO of XING Mobility: " Our mission has always been to bring disruptive battery solutions to the most extreme environments. Maritime electrification faces dual challenges in safety and space; our battery architecture ensures shipowners never have to compromise performance for safety. Together with Nordic Booster, we are proud to set a new technological benchmark for the European market."

Proven in real-world vessels

Xing IMMERSIOTM battery systems are already powering vessels on the water. The zero-emission Porrima P111 was launched in Taiwan equipped with XING's battery system and has demonstrated reliable performance in open-ocean conditions. The IMMERSIOTM system has also been integrated into the latest vessel from Austrian electric-boating innovator Smart IQ, with successful launch and system-integration testing completed in late April 2026. XING batteries is offered in scalable configurations from 60 kWh to 400 kWh and is currently undergoing DNV certification. The system makes its official European debut at the Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo in Amsterdam this June.

Advanced Maritime Technology Expo

Date: June 16–18, 2026

Location: RAI Amsterdam, Netherlands

Booth No.: Hall 8, D1

About XING Mobility

XING Mobility is a global leader in immersion-cooled high-voltage battery systems. Starting with the development of Taiwan's first electric supercar, MISS R, the company has built core capabilities in peak instantaneous power output, high-frequency dynamic load stability, and precision power control under extreme conditions. In 2024, XING Mobility established the world's first mass-production facility for immersion-cooled battery systems, and introduced IMMERSIOTM Matrix - a Unified Immersion Battery Architecture in which cooling, structure, safety, and control are designed as a single integrated system. The platform has since been extended across commercial vehicles, agricultural machinery, marine applications, energy storage, and AI data center infrastructure.

About Nordic Booster

A leading Norwegian system integration company within electrification, battery solution, charging solutions and energy management systems. Through intelligent energy solutions, they secure high financial income for the clients. They deliver remote monitoring service for all solutions with service and operation department to secure maximum running time.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact XING Mobility: Abby Kuo /...