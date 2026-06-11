Finance Magnates Africa Summit 2026: Precious Metals Panel Takes Centre Stage In Cape Town









Pieter van Wyk, Commodities Analyst, EBC Financial Group, at the FMAS 2026 podium. CTICC, Cape Town, 26 May 2026.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS) 2026 took place on 26 and 27 May 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Cape Town, South Africa. The summit convened leading figures from across the global brokerage, trading, and financial technology sectors and is widely regarded as the foremost professional trading conference on the African continent.

EBC Financial Group was represented at the summit by Pieter van Wyk, Commodities Analyst and member of Team DiNapoli1, who participated as a featured panellist on the Centre Stage session titled "The Global Gold Rush: Safe Haven or FOMO? " The session examined the sustained precious metals rally in the lead-up to 2026, the considerations that market participants evaluate when determining entry points, and risk management considerations specific to commodities trading.

The panel brought together senior market analysts and institutional representatives from across the global brokerage industry. Key themes addressed included the precious metals trading outlook for the remainder of 2026, technical and fundamental factors that market participants may consider when analysing precious metals markets, and the distinction between calculated positioning and momentum-driven, late-entry trading.

EBC's participation at FMAS 2026 reflects its continued commitment to engaging with professional and institutional audiences across Sub-Saharan Africa and the group's growing presence in key emerging markets on the continent.





Pieter van Wyk at the Traders Arena stage, Finance Magnates Africa Summit 2026, CTICC, Cape Town.







The 'Global Gold Rush' panel in session at FMAS 2026. Pieter van Wyk (EBC) on the right.







The full panel at 'The Global Gold Rush: Safe Haven or FOMO?' at FMAS 2026 with Pieter van Wyk on the far right. CTICC, Cape Town, 26 May 2026.

Panel Session Details