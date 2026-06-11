Finance Magnates Africa Summit 2026: Precious Metals Panel Takes Centre Stage In Cape Town
|Session Title
|"The Global Gold Rush: Safe Haven or FOMO?"
|Stage
|Centre Stage
|Event
|Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS) 2026
|Dates
|26 and 27 May 2026
|Venue
|Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Cape Town, South Africa
|EBC Panellist
|Pieter van Wyk, Commodities Analyst, EBC Financial Group
|Team
|Team DiNapoli, EBC Financial Group
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