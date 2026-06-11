Japan Passes Legislation Facilitating Public Employees' Concurrent Service As SDF Reserve Personnel

MENAFN - IANS) Tokyo, June 11 (IANS) Japan's House of Councillors has passed legislation facilitating the concurrent service of national and local public employees as reserve personnel of the Self-Defence Forces (SDF), lowering barriers to their mobilisation in emergency situations, local media reported.

The legislation was passed on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting Kyodo News.

According to the Act on Special Provisions for Concurrent Employment of National and Local Public Employees to Ensure the Smooth Execution of Duties by Self-Defence Force Reserve Personnel and Others, national and local public employees who are called up for SDF reserve personnel training will continue to receive their full pay from their regular jobs during the period of responding to a call-up.

In addition, once public employees obtain approval from their supervisors when they become reserve personnel, they will no longer be required to seek approval each time they participate in training or undertake related duties in the future.

The Self-Defence Forces reserve personnel normally work in their civilian occupations and are required to participate in training for a certain number of days each year. Currently, about 70 per cent of the Self-Defence Forces reserve positions are filled.

Japan has sought to strengthen the so-called "defence capabilities" through the enactment and revision of laws in recent months.

On Tuesday, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party approved a draft proposal on revising the country's three key security documents within the year.

The proposal not only called for further increases in defence spending but also urged raising the manning rate of the Self-Defence Forces reserve personnel to prepare for contingencies. These developments have sparked widespread public concern.