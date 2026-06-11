Poonam Dhillon Recalls Iconic Clap Step From 'Yeh Vaada Raha', Says Rishi Kapoor Was The 'King Of Romance'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon took a trip down memory lane as she revisited memories from the 1982 film 'Yeh Vaada Raha' and fondly remembered her late co-star Rishi Kapoor, describing him as the "king of romance".

During the upcoming episode of 'Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar', host Rajeev Khandelwal began humming a popular song from the film, prompting Poonam to point out that its famous clap sequence was not being performed correctly in current times.

Correcting him with a smile, she said, "Nahi nahi nahi, galat kiya. Taali aise nahi hai." (No, no, no, that's not right. That's not how the clap goes.)

When Rajeev requested her to demonstrate the original version, Poonam revealed that the clap pattern performed by her and Rishi Kapoor in the film was different from the one most people remember today.

"Galat hai yeh. Original film mein jo taali thi, woh Chintu ji aur humne jo ki thi woh alag type ki taali thi." (This is incorrect. The clap in the original film was different. The one that Chintu ji and I performed was a different style of clap.)

Recreating the sequence on stage, she explained, "Woh tha... 'Mil jaaye is tarah...' (Taali pattern) 'Tata tata tata...' Aisa. Chaar taali. Paanch is tarah nahi. Ulta nahi. One, two and three. Okay... 'Mil jaaye is tarah... tata tata tata...'" (It went like this... 'Mil jaaye is tarah...' followed by the clap pattern. Four claps, not five. Not the other way around.)

Recalling the filming of the song, Poonam said, "Bahut hi khush gaana tha. Itna fast tha ki hum logon ko bhi sharp rehna padta tha. Logon ne zyada tar uska aasaan tareeka dhoondh liya aur bas aise hi kar dete the." (It was a very cheerful song. It was so fast-paced that even we had to stay alert. Most people found an easier way to do it and started doing it differently.)

The conversation soon shifted to Rishi Kapoor, whom Poonam affectionately referred to as Chintu ji.

Reflecting on his charisma and on-screen presence, she shared, "Haan, rehearsal sab karte the. Aapko dekh kar kabhi lagta tha ki aap log rehearsal karte the? Yeh 'tak tak tak tak' kaise seekh liya? Yeh toh seekh liya. Uske baad jo gaana chalta hai, woh Chintu ji... he was king of romance. Unka expression, unka andaaz..."

(Yes, of course we rehearsed. Did it ever look like we didn't? How else would we have mastered that sequence? But once the song started, Chintu Ji took over. He was the king of romance. His expressions and style were simply unmatched.)

Echoing her sentiments, Rajeev Khandelwal added, "Aaj tak maine koi aisa actor nahi dekha jo unki tarah gaanon par react kar sake." (To this day, I haven't seen an actor who could emote in songs the way he did.)

Talking about the song 'Yeh Vaada Raha', it released in 1982 and starred Rishi Kapoor, Poonam Dhillon, Tina Munim in pivotal roles.

The film's music, composed by R.D. Burman, continues to enjoy enduring popularity among audiences.