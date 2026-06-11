Uganda Tightens Ebola Prevention Measures As Cases Hold At 19

MENAFN - IANS) Kampala, June 11 (IANS) Uganda's Ministry of Health has announced additional Ebola prevention measures aimed at curbing the possible spread of the disease.

Speaking after Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni's national address on the Ebola outbreak on Wednesday (local time), Health Minister Chris Baryomunsi said Ebola prevention guidelines have been distributed to all districts bordering the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, the epicentre of the current outbreak.

Baryomunsi said mass gatherings, including weddings and market days, have been suspended, while schools have been advised to strictly follow the Ministry of Health's prevention guidelines.

According to the ministry, Uganda has not recorded any new Ebola cases in the past five days. The country has registered a cumulative total of 19 confirmed cases so far, including two deaths.

Diana Atwine, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Health, said recent observations indicate that the Ebola virus is more concentrated in the alimentary canal than in the blood once symptoms appear.

"We have seen that when people start getting symptoms, the virus is highly concentrated in the saliva, vomitus and the stool," Atwine said, noting that the finding could help advance global knowledge on combating Ebola.

Atwine urged the public not to share cups or other drinking utensils, warning that the virus could spread through contaminated items. She also advised people to avoid eating cracked fruits during the fruit season, as it is difficult to determine whether animals may have partially consumed them.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has risen to 635 as of June 9, Health Minister Roger Kamba has said.

In a post on social media platform X on Wednesday (local time), Kamba said the outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo Ebola virus, continues to pose challenges, but the response is gaining momentum, with more patients recovering and contact tracing improving,, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to Kamba, the proportion of contacts under follow-up has increased to 61.1 per cent, up from 56.4 per cent a day earlier. He said health authorities are monitoring "every zone, every alert and every signal," as vigilance remains high.

Kamba also announced eight new recoveries, including seven in Nyankunde and one in Mongbwalu, both in the eastern province of Ituri. The new recoveries brought the total number of recovered patients to 30.

"Each recovery sends a strong message: come for treatment, as early care saves lives," he said.

The minister added that 490 tonnes of medicines have been deployed, laboratories strengthened, and response teams mobilised around the clock in Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu provinces.

The DRC declared its latest Ebola outbreak on May 15. On May 17, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.