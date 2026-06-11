Calcutta HC Directs Abhishek Banerjee To Appear At CID Office By 6 Pm Today In Signature Mismatch Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 11 (IANS) A single-judge vacation bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Thursday, directed Trinamool Congress general secretary and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee to appear before the CID by 6 p.m. and join the investigation.

Banerjee has been asked to report at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Bhabani Bhavan in South Kolkata and face interrogation.

A crucial hearing on Abhishek Banerjee's petition challenging the summons from CID for interrogation and also seeking protection from coercive police action, including arrest, came up for hearing at the single-judge vacation bench of Justice Kaushik Chanda in the afternoon.

Instead of the four-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member and senior advocate, Kalyan Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress general secretary was represented in the court by advocate Ayan Bhattacharya.

Kalyan Banerjee refrained from appearing on behalf of Abhishek Banerjee and said his decision was prompted by the latter's continued arrogant behaviour towards him.

At the end of the hearing, the bench observed that since Abhishek Banerjee has already dodged summons in the matter thrice, repeat of the same action would not be tolerated anymore and he would have to appear at the CID office and face interrogation by 6 p.m. on Thursday.

However, the bench also granted him a conditional interim protection from coercive police action, including arrest, for the next 21 days, following which the matter will be heard again.

The single-judge vacation bench also directed Abhishek Banerjee, also the nephew of the former West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, to fully cooperate with CID's investigating officials in the matter.

The bench also observed that, if necessary, the CID sleuths will also be able to conduct raid and search operations for investigation.

Abhishek Banerjee is currently in New Delhi. Although Mamata Banerjee returned to Kolkata from the national capital on Wednesday, her nephew stayed back. Now it is to be seen whether he will return to Kolkata and appear at the CID's headquarters within the stipulated deadline.