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Bollywood Lauds PM Modi's 12 Years Of Service Anupam Kher, Subhash Ghai & More


2026-06-11 04:00:31
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bollywood personalities have praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he completes 12 years in office and moves towards a historic milestone. Actor Anupam Kher highlighted his journey, while filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Subhash Ghai lauded the government's focus on development, technology, culture and India's global presence.

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