Rajasthan Shocker: Phone Explodes In Man's Pocket, Leaves Him Injured Video Goes Viral

A shocking incident from Rajasthan's Jodhpur has raised concerns over mobile phone safety after a grocery merchant suffered burn injuries when his smartphone allegedly exploded inside his pants pocket. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the aftermath of the sudden explosion.

Phone catches fire inside pocket

The incident took place in the Mandore Krishi Mandi area of Jodhpur, where 39-year-old Gopal Soni was reportedly carrying his two-year-old smartphone in his pocket. According to reports, the device suddenly caught fire and exploded, causing burns on his thigh and fingers.

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Soni reportedly tried to remove the burning phone from his pocket, but suffered additional injuries to his fingers during the attempt. The sudden incident left people nearby shocked, with visuals from the scene circulating online.

Injured man taken to hospital

Following the incident, Soni was taken to Mandore Satellite Hospital for initial treatment. He was later shifted to the burn unit at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur for further medical care.

The exact reason behind the phone explosion has not been confirmed yet. Experts have previously advised users to avoid exposing smartphones to extreme heat, use original chargers, and replace damaged batteries to reduce risks.

Incident sparks discussion on phone safety

The incident comes amid rising temperatures in parts of Rajasthan, where extreme heat has raised concerns about electronic devices. The viral video has prompted discussions among users about battery safety and precautions while carrying smartphones, especially during hot weather conditions.