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Ominvest – Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook
(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) 11 June 2026
Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Oman International Development and Investment Company (Ominvest or the Group) at ‘BBB-’ and ‘A3’, respectively. The Outlook on the LT FCR is Stable.
At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed Ominvest’s Long-Term and Short-Term Rating on the Oman National Scale at ‘omAA+’ and ‘omA1+’, respectively. The Outlook on the Long-Term Rating is Stable.
The ratings are supported by Ominvest’s status as the leading listed investment company in Oman, as well as being one of the largest in the GCC. Additional supporting factors include its diversified portfolio comprising mostly high-quality, quoted investments, improving profitability at most of its portfolio companies, and steady dividend inflows. Other credit strengths are a favourable debt maturity profile as well as low refinancing risk and good governance standards. Rating challenges include asset concentrations due to major investment holdings, still elevated leverage (despite an improvement from end-2025 levels) and a significant degree of assets encumbrance. A further rating constraint is the inherent potential volatility in equity arising from adjustments relating to OCI and equity accounted associates. Finally, another credit challenge stems from elevated geopolitical risk across the entire GCC region due to the Iran and US/Israel conflict, although its geographical location has so far spared Oman from most of the direct negative effects.
One side effect of the increase of the stake in Bank Muscat (BM) in 2023 was a corresponding rise in the share of revenues originating in Oman. Omani revenues and assets made up 82% and 90%, respectively, of totals at end-Q1 26. That said, increasing geographical diversification nonetheless remains a key strategic priority. Although Ominvest no longer publicly discloses the individual carrying value of investments in subsidiaries or associates, the three large investments in BM (excluding its perpetual bonds), Oman Arab Bank (OAB) and Liva Group do constitute a significant degree of concentration – together forming about two-thirds of the parent-company level assets. The balance of the asset base is, however, reasonably well-diversified by sector and by company, although most are still related to the wider financial services segment, the area in which that management has the longest track record and widest experience. As the financial services holdings are diversified across the banking, leasing and insurance segments, this reduces concentration risk to some extent.
At the parent company level, funding comes from equity, perpetual bond issuance and bank borrowings. There is limited dependence on short-term lines. The overall maturity profile is good, with 91% of total debt being long term. The Group has strong and long-standing banking relationships. Furthermore, the diversification of the available funding lines also mitigates refinancing risk. A significant proportion of the Group’s asset base at the parent level remains encumbered, which partly constrains its financial flexibility. Due to additional debt obtained last year, the total debt to total equity and net debt to portfolio value ratios edged up to 1.6x and 57.6%, respectively, at end-2025 – higher than the end-2023 peak level. However, in Q1 26, the transfer of Liva Group and Takaful Oman Insurance to Jabreen Investment Ventures (JIV) reduced debt at the parent level by 13.2%, lowering leverage metrics to almost back to end-2024 levels. Given the current challenging operating conditions in the region, there remains some uncertainty as to the timing of planned asset divestments. However, continued dividend receipts and funds released by planned asset disposals should allow the Group to gradually deleverage at the parent company level.
Apart from any fresh borrowings, cash inflows at the parent company level are limited to cash dividend receipts, cash interest on bank balances, and proceeds from any asset disposals. Outflows have so far largely featured cash interest and principal paid, a smaller element of cash expenses, dividend outflows, perpetual bond interest and redemptions, and payments for the purchase of new investments. At the parent company level, cash inflows from dividends from subsidiaries and associates as well as interest income combined have consistently remained higher than the cash interest expenses (on borrowings, MCBs and perpetual bonds), even before considering asset divestment proceeds. The main investments by Ominvest are in companies with a good record of progressive dividend policies while, more recently, some other key investees have also started paying dividends.
The cash component of dividend payouts by Ominvest has remained moderate, at about 43% of net profits. However, during the last three years, the Group has also distributed MCBs (in 2023) and bonus shares (2024-25), respectively, using retained earnings. These outflows raised the effective dividend payout ratio for the last three years to over 75%.
While military exchanges between the US, Israel and Iran have recently moderated, the risk of renewed escalation persists in the absence of a near-term negotiated settlement. For investment companies in Oman, the direct impact is likely to be more contained. Continuing from 2025 and so far in 2026, domestic trading conditions and market valuations for listed entities including Ominvest Group companies have remained resilient. Nevertheless, a deterioration in regional conditions could still weigh on investor sentiment. Indirect risks may arise through tighter external funding conditions or higher risk premia, particularly for entities reliant on cross-border financing – including Ominvest, with 43% of total borrowings from non-Omani lenders at end-Q1 26. Downside risks would increase if the conflict is prolonged or results in sustained disruptions to the Omani economy, although the latter appears unlikely at present.
In terms of non-financial supporting factors, the Group has a strong and experienced management team, a well-defined strategy and investment philosophy, robust governance, and solid risk management architecture. Ominvest does not normally seek to play a role in the day-to-day management of its subsidiaries and associates. Instead, Ominvest management concentrates its corporate oversight efforts in ensuring that strong management teams are in place and then providing strategic directions through Board-level representations with the clear objective of value creation at each company.
Liquidity and Short-term Debt Repayment Capacity
For Ominvest, the most important factors when considering liquidity risk and short-term debt repayment capacity at the parent company level are – on one hand – (i) expected cash inflows from dividends and interest earned; (ii) cash and bank deposit balances; (iii) readily saleable investment securities; and (iv) undrawn borrowing capacity, and – on the other – expected short-term debt repayment needs. The level of committed and undrawn funding capacity was significantly enhanced in Q1 26.
Expected short-term debt repayment needs are closely tracked by management, with expiring ST bank lines normally extended/renegotiated a number of months ahead of the contractual end date. Similarly, there are usually a number of new lines and/or line increases under negotiation or at the final documentation stage on a rolling basis. Although actual cash balances are usually not substantial, unused borrowing capacity and cash support a satisfactory short-term debt repayment capacity.
The liquidity of the asset base is comfortable. The bulk (81% of the Group’s investment portfolio) was in the form of liquid, listed investments as at end-2025; only a small proportion of the asset base was invested in less-liquid asset classes such as private equity and real estate. These investment securities are either held (a) in the form of quoted investments in subsidiaries or associates, or (b) through the 100%-owned and fully controlled subsidiaries, Jabreen International Investment Company, Jabreen International Development Company and JIV. Although the Jabreen entities are not themselves listed, these are debt-free. Furthermore, as non-regulated entities, there are also no restrictions on their ability to sell investments and upstream the proceeds to the parent. Most of the Group’s investments are in the form of shareholdings which it currently regards as being either core or strategic. Effective liquidity is enhanced by the high quality of the assets; they should be readily saleable even in periods when markets are tight, giving the Group the flexibility to sell down assets to immediately realise cash if needed.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook indicates that CI expects Ominvest’s ratings to remain unchanged over the next 12 months. The Stable Outlook is also on the basis of our expectation that the regional military conflict, at least in so far as it directly affects Oman, will be limited in both duration and severity.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
An upside scenario would first require an upgrade to the sovereign rating itself. A one-notch upgrade or a Positive Outlook on the LT FCR would additionally require very substantial positive changes in financial metrics in general, and a marked reduction in leverage metrics in particular.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
Although not our expectation, the Outlook would be lowered to Negative were the sovereign outlook to be lowered. In the absence of such a sovereign action, the Outlook on Ominvest’s ratings could be revised to Negative or even reduced by one notch, should earnings performance decline sharply and/or balance sheet metrics worsen significantly, particularly in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, leverage and liquidity – with such a deterioration being of a sufficient degree to put pressure on debt service capacity and, therefore, on the ratings. Such a deterioration is seen as being unlikely at this time, given the current rating level and continued generally satisfactory earnings performance.
A National Rating summarises the repayment risk of an entity relative to other entities within the same economy. It is not an absolute measurement of risk. National Ratings are not directly comparable across borders.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Farah Parveen Khan, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst and Committee Chairperson: Rory Keelan, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2022-25 and Q1 26. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers.
CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodologies used to determine the ratings are the Corporate Rating Methodology and the National Scale Ratings Criteria for Oman, dated 4 April 2025. For the methodology and our definition of default see Information on rating scales and definitions and the time horizon of rating outlooks can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. International ratings on the entity were first released in October 2017 and last updated in June 2025. National ratings on the entity were first released in May 2018 and last updated in June 2025. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor. Further information on the attributes and limitations of ratings can be found in the applicable methodology or else at
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2026
Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Oman International Development and Investment Company (Ominvest or the Group) at ‘BBB-’ and ‘A3’, respectively. The Outlook on the LT FCR is Stable.
At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed Ominvest’s Long-Term and Short-Term Rating on the Oman National Scale at ‘omAA+’ and ‘omA1+’, respectively. The Outlook on the Long-Term Rating is Stable.
The ratings are supported by Ominvest’s status as the leading listed investment company in Oman, as well as being one of the largest in the GCC. Additional supporting factors include its diversified portfolio comprising mostly high-quality, quoted investments, improving profitability at most of its portfolio companies, and steady dividend inflows. Other credit strengths are a favourable debt maturity profile as well as low refinancing risk and good governance standards. Rating challenges include asset concentrations due to major investment holdings, still elevated leverage (despite an improvement from end-2025 levels) and a significant degree of assets encumbrance. A further rating constraint is the inherent potential volatility in equity arising from adjustments relating to OCI and equity accounted associates. Finally, another credit challenge stems from elevated geopolitical risk across the entire GCC region due to the Iran and US/Israel conflict, although its geographical location has so far spared Oman from most of the direct negative effects.
One side effect of the increase of the stake in Bank Muscat (BM) in 2023 was a corresponding rise in the share of revenues originating in Oman. Omani revenues and assets made up 82% and 90%, respectively, of totals at end-Q1 26. That said, increasing geographical diversification nonetheless remains a key strategic priority. Although Ominvest no longer publicly discloses the individual carrying value of investments in subsidiaries or associates, the three large investments in BM (excluding its perpetual bonds), Oman Arab Bank (OAB) and Liva Group do constitute a significant degree of concentration – together forming about two-thirds of the parent-company level assets. The balance of the asset base is, however, reasonably well-diversified by sector and by company, although most are still related to the wider financial services segment, the area in which that management has the longest track record and widest experience. As the financial services holdings are diversified across the banking, leasing and insurance segments, this reduces concentration risk to some extent.
At the parent company level, funding comes from equity, perpetual bond issuance and bank borrowings. There is limited dependence on short-term lines. The overall maturity profile is good, with 91% of total debt being long term. The Group has strong and long-standing banking relationships. Furthermore, the diversification of the available funding lines also mitigates refinancing risk. A significant proportion of the Group’s asset base at the parent level remains encumbered, which partly constrains its financial flexibility. Due to additional debt obtained last year, the total debt to total equity and net debt to portfolio value ratios edged up to 1.6x and 57.6%, respectively, at end-2025 – higher than the end-2023 peak level. However, in Q1 26, the transfer of Liva Group and Takaful Oman Insurance to Jabreen Investment Ventures (JIV) reduced debt at the parent level by 13.2%, lowering leverage metrics to almost back to end-2024 levels. Given the current challenging operating conditions in the region, there remains some uncertainty as to the timing of planned asset divestments. However, continued dividend receipts and funds released by planned asset disposals should allow the Group to gradually deleverage at the parent company level.
Apart from any fresh borrowings, cash inflows at the parent company level are limited to cash dividend receipts, cash interest on bank balances, and proceeds from any asset disposals. Outflows have so far largely featured cash interest and principal paid, a smaller element of cash expenses, dividend outflows, perpetual bond interest and redemptions, and payments for the purchase of new investments. At the parent company level, cash inflows from dividends from subsidiaries and associates as well as interest income combined have consistently remained higher than the cash interest expenses (on borrowings, MCBs and perpetual bonds), even before considering asset divestment proceeds. The main investments by Ominvest are in companies with a good record of progressive dividend policies while, more recently, some other key investees have also started paying dividends.
The cash component of dividend payouts by Ominvest has remained moderate, at about 43% of net profits. However, during the last three years, the Group has also distributed MCBs (in 2023) and bonus shares (2024-25), respectively, using retained earnings. These outflows raised the effective dividend payout ratio for the last three years to over 75%.
While military exchanges between the US, Israel and Iran have recently moderated, the risk of renewed escalation persists in the absence of a near-term negotiated settlement. For investment companies in Oman, the direct impact is likely to be more contained. Continuing from 2025 and so far in 2026, domestic trading conditions and market valuations for listed entities including Ominvest Group companies have remained resilient. Nevertheless, a deterioration in regional conditions could still weigh on investor sentiment. Indirect risks may arise through tighter external funding conditions or higher risk premia, particularly for entities reliant on cross-border financing – including Ominvest, with 43% of total borrowings from non-Omani lenders at end-Q1 26. Downside risks would increase if the conflict is prolonged or results in sustained disruptions to the Omani economy, although the latter appears unlikely at present.
In terms of non-financial supporting factors, the Group has a strong and experienced management team, a well-defined strategy and investment philosophy, robust governance, and solid risk management architecture. Ominvest does not normally seek to play a role in the day-to-day management of its subsidiaries and associates. Instead, Ominvest management concentrates its corporate oversight efforts in ensuring that strong management teams are in place and then providing strategic directions through Board-level representations with the clear objective of value creation at each company.
Liquidity and Short-term Debt Repayment Capacity
For Ominvest, the most important factors when considering liquidity risk and short-term debt repayment capacity at the parent company level are – on one hand – (i) expected cash inflows from dividends and interest earned; (ii) cash and bank deposit balances; (iii) readily saleable investment securities; and (iv) undrawn borrowing capacity, and – on the other – expected short-term debt repayment needs. The level of committed and undrawn funding capacity was significantly enhanced in Q1 26.
Expected short-term debt repayment needs are closely tracked by management, with expiring ST bank lines normally extended/renegotiated a number of months ahead of the contractual end date. Similarly, there are usually a number of new lines and/or line increases under negotiation or at the final documentation stage on a rolling basis. Although actual cash balances are usually not substantial, unused borrowing capacity and cash support a satisfactory short-term debt repayment capacity.
The liquidity of the asset base is comfortable. The bulk (81% of the Group’s investment portfolio) was in the form of liquid, listed investments as at end-2025; only a small proportion of the asset base was invested in less-liquid asset classes such as private equity and real estate. These investment securities are either held (a) in the form of quoted investments in subsidiaries or associates, or (b) through the 100%-owned and fully controlled subsidiaries, Jabreen International Investment Company, Jabreen International Development Company and JIV. Although the Jabreen entities are not themselves listed, these are debt-free. Furthermore, as non-regulated entities, there are also no restrictions on their ability to sell investments and upstream the proceeds to the parent. Most of the Group’s investments are in the form of shareholdings which it currently regards as being either core or strategic. Effective liquidity is enhanced by the high quality of the assets; they should be readily saleable even in periods when markets are tight, giving the Group the flexibility to sell down assets to immediately realise cash if needed.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook indicates that CI expects Ominvest’s ratings to remain unchanged over the next 12 months. The Stable Outlook is also on the basis of our expectation that the regional military conflict, at least in so far as it directly affects Oman, will be limited in both duration and severity.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
An upside scenario would first require an upgrade to the sovereign rating itself. A one-notch upgrade or a Positive Outlook on the LT FCR would additionally require very substantial positive changes in financial metrics in general, and a marked reduction in leverage metrics in particular.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
Although not our expectation, the Outlook would be lowered to Negative were the sovereign outlook to be lowered. In the absence of such a sovereign action, the Outlook on Ominvest’s ratings could be revised to Negative or even reduced by one notch, should earnings performance decline sharply and/or balance sheet metrics worsen significantly, particularly in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, leverage and liquidity – with such a deterioration being of a sufficient degree to put pressure on debt service capacity and, therefore, on the ratings. Such a deterioration is seen as being unlikely at this time, given the current rating level and continued generally satisfactory earnings performance.
A National Rating summarises the repayment risk of an entity relative to other entities within the same economy. It is not an absolute measurement of risk. National Ratings are not directly comparable across borders.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Farah Parveen Khan, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst and Committee Chairperson: Rory Keelan, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2022-25 and Q1 26. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers.
CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodologies used to determine the ratings are the Corporate Rating Methodology and the National Scale Ratings Criteria for Oman, dated 4 April 2025. For the methodology and our definition of default see Information on rating scales and definitions and the time horizon of rating outlooks can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. International ratings on the entity were first released in October 2017 and last updated in June 2025. National ratings on the entity were first released in May 2018 and last updated in June 2025. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor. Further information on the attributes and limitations of ratings can be found in the applicable methodology or else at
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2026
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