Snom Launches D895M For High-Quality Professional IP Communication

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Snom is expanding its D8xx series and setting a new standard for premium 'German engineered' IP telephony. With the D895M's advanced technology, stylish ergonomic design and maximum connectivity, this new flagship model is scalable, sustainable, and enables organisations to retain control over their digital communications and data.









BERLIN, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snom, an integrated business communications specialist, has launched the D895M, a new flagship model in its D8xx series. Combining user-friendliness with future-ready capabilities, it integrates seamlessly into modern corporate networks.

The device is designed for businesses that need a professional, secure, and intuitive communication platform. It is perfect for private offices, executive suites, or reception areas, with excellent voice transmission, precise operability and a high-quality design that can blend into any modern work environment.

Large-format touchscreen for maximum clarity

The high-resolution, 8-inch colour LCD display shows contacts, lines, and functions clearly and concisely. The intuitive touchscreen interface enables fast and error-free operation.

Comfort and freedom of movement

Another outstanding feature of the D895M is its integrated DECT handset, which allows users to move around the room freely during a call without compromising on voice quality or connectivity. This feature is valuable in dynamic work environments such as reception areas or meeting rooms. HD audio, an extended frequency range and intelligent echo cancellation ensure crystal-clear voice transmission even in open-plan offices. Combined with robust hardware, and an electronic hook switch, the device is the epitome of durability, stability, and acoustic excellence.

Versatile connectivity for modern business environments

The D895M can be easily adapted and integrated to meet the demands of modern, hybrid working styles. The device can integrate with existing IT infrastructures via Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi. Headsets can also be connected via USB interfaces to support individual workflows. Integration with unified communications systems is seamless: the D895M is compatible with leading IP-PBX and UC solutions, making it ideal for hybrid corporate environments. It is complemented by state-of-the-art security protocols, encrypted data transmission, and regular firmware updates, to ensure the highest standards of data protection and compliance with regulatory requirements.





Expanded functionality with the D8C module

The D895M can be combined with up to three D8C expansion modules to adapt to companies with high call volumes or complex call-handling tasks. The D8C has a large, high-resolution colour display with a clear user interface and connects via USB Plug & Play. It enhances the telephone with additional function keys and display options and allows up to 60 functions to be assigned across multiple pages. This makes the D8C ideal for reception areas, secretary desks, and call management scenarios where a quick overview and direct access are crucial.

Sustainable and durable product design

The D895M combines high-quality materials with energy-efficient technology and a durable product design. Optimised power consumption via Power over Ethernet, robust components and long-term spare parts availability help companies to ensure a sustainable and environmentally friendly IT infrastructure.

Digital sovereignty and security with German engineering

Like all Snom solutions, the D895M was developed in Germany and meets the highest security and data protection requirements. Encrypted communication, regular firmware updates, and transparent product support give businesses full control over their communications infrastructure. The D895M can meet the key demands of modern IT departments: high operational reliability, easy integration, and maintainability.

“With the D895M, we are completing our D8xx series and providing an IP endpoint that perfectly combines design, performance and user comfort,” explained Fabio Albanini, Senior VP Sales & Operations.“With the large-format touchscreen, the DECT handset and a wide range of connectivity options, we can meet all the demands of flexible, secure, and future-proof business communication. This is exactly what we at Snom mean by premium quality – engineered in Germany.”

The new Snom flagship D8xx series model is now available from specialist retailers and comes with a three-year manufacturer's warranty.

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



