Will Not Tolerate Abhishek Banerjee's Arrogance: Kalyan Banerjee Refrains From Arguing Case In HC

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 11 (IANS) In a startling turn of events, four-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member and senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee, on Thursday, refrained from appearing on behalf of the party's general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee in the Calcutta High Court in a case.

A petition by Abhishek Banerjee challenges the summons to him by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police in the legislators' signature mismatch case and also seeks interim protection from coercive police action, including arrest.

On Thursday, Abhishek Banerjee was represented by advocate Ayan Bhattacharya at the single-judge vacation bench of Justice Kaushik Chanda.

Kalyan Banerjee told media persons that his decision to refrain from representing Abhishek Banerjee not just in this particular case but in any other cases has been prompted by the latter's arrogant behaviour towards him.

He also said that Abhishek Banerjee had not got over his arrogant nature despite being the main architect of Trinamool Congress' landslide defeat in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly polls.

“I have decided to refrain from any legal matters concerning Abhishek Banerjee. His continuing arrogance is unimaginable. Yesterday, I raised his matter at the bench of Justice Chanda and pleaded for an urgent hearing. Accordingly, Thursday was fixed as the date of hearing. But last night, he called up my son and said that some other advocate, who is much junior to me in the legal profession, will represent him at the hearing on Thursday,” Banerjee told media persons.

It is learnt that Kalyan Banerjee's son, Shirshanya Banerjee, also a practising advocate, as well as his other junior, will also not remain associated with any legal matter concerning Abhishek Banerjee.

Kalyan Banerjee also said he would give an ultimatum to former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to choose between Abhishek Banerjee and others who are still loyal to her.

“I have been in the legal profession for the last 45 years. I will not tolerate Abhishek Banerjee's arrogance. So, I will tell Mamata Banerjee to choose between Abhishek and us. He is solely responsible for the current pathetic condition of Trinamool Congress. But still he is equally arrogant as he was before,” said Kalyan Banerjee.